DDN Releases The Definitive Boardroom Guide On Cybersecurity Governance-The DOMINO Guide

- Bob Zukis, DDN Founder and CEOMANHATTAN BEACH, CA, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Digital Directors Network (DDN) the world's leading boardroom and executive network focused on optimizing digital and cybersecurity risk oversight has released The Definitive Boardroom Guide On Cybersecurity Governance - The DOMINO Guide."With the SEC cybersecurity disclosure rules becoming final over the summer, corporate directors have received a wake-up call on cybersecurity governance. While we've been helping the early adopters optimize their approach to digital and cybersecurity governance for over six years, all of America's U.S. public and private company boardrooms have a need to understand how to solve these challenges. Boardrooms around the world can also benefit from this guidance," said Bob Zukis, DDN Founder and CEO.The DOMINO Guide is the product of the collective input and wisdow of over 1,300 of DDN's boardroom, digital and cybersecurity leaders. These insights coalesced at DOMINO 23, DDN's boardroom and executive learning conference at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business in May."DOMINO is the premier boardroom event on these issues. From the keynote delivered by SEC Commissioner Jaime Lizarraga along with executive learning sessions conducted by content partners Proofpoint, White & Case, Kudelski Security and X-Analytics the boardroom and executive leaders who make up the DDN membership are working together to advance the practice and profession of digital and cybersecurity risk oversight," commented DDN Advisory Board Member Fay Feeney."There is too much at stake for the boardroom not to be leading on digital innovation and cybersecurity," said Jerry Nowicki, DDN Advisory Board Member."DDN was started to bring digital and cybersecurity executives and industry leaders together to solve the challenges these digital innovations have created. The digital and cybersecurity industry has to step up to these boardroom challenges, we can't expect the legacy governance community to solve problems not of their making," he added.The DOMINO Guide is a seminal work in cybersecurity governance and represents the leading collection of insights and actions that will help any board optimize its processes around cybersecurity governance. The DOMINO Guide is organized around CYBER'S PUZZLE a systems model established by DNN that is comprised of three interrelated process and policy areas that boardrooms need to focus on to solve these problems-the standards that define effective approaches to cybersecurity governance, the system of governance that the board puts in place, and the oversight system for how directors govern the three discrete domains of risk related to the digital business system."Self-regulation in the boardroom is the most effective approach to addressing these challenges. While regulators are starting to force boardrooms to do things they previously haven't, the best boards are creating new standards, processes, policies and procedures that work to help their companies create and protect business value driven by their digital business system. We've captured the leading edge of these practices and put them into a useable context for every director and any boardroom," explained Bob Zukis.Focusing on the three layers of the cybersecurity governance problem reflected by CYBER's PUZZLE provides corporate directors with an actionable roadmap to optimize their critical role in shaping and securing their company's digital future. Strengthening boardroom and executive leadership on these issues will strengthen the entire complex digital business system that boardrooms need to oversee and companies need to implement and manage.The DOMINO Guide is the blueprint for cybersecurity governance optimization. Contact DDN for a copy.

