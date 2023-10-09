R&B Singer Carl Brister Polishes Janet Jackson Gem After 30 Years

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carl Brister - Let's Wait Awhile

"Let's Wait Awhile" Songwriter Melanie Andrews calls the modern duet cover a 'favorite" as it lands on the ballot for GRAMMY Consideration

- Soultracks YORK, NY, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- R&B singer Carl Brister kicked off 2023 with a thoughtfully reimagined rendition of“Let's Wait While” timed for the 30th Anniversary of the original Janet Jackson release. Followed up by a February release of a stunning black & white video which finds his Brister and his duet partner LaChardon trading verses , the buzz and recognition has been building throughout the year. Brister shares,“Imagine my shock when Melanie Andrews, the song's original writer replied to my DM. It was nice to receive confirmation that our rendition had hit the mark.”WATCH: Let's Wait Awhile ft. LaChardon“Really Great Job! One of my favorite covers of our song. I started writing this lyric as a young teenager and finished the song with Janet, Jam & Lewis on me and Janet's trip to Minneapolis” - Melanie Andrew, SongwriterThe highly regarded music media outlet Soultracks crowed“Carl Brister deserves major kudos for his painstaking, yet modernized homage to the music and the black and white video.” A testament to the care which Carl and company took in honoring the now classic tune.Now, Carl Brister's rendition of“Let's Wait Awhile Ft. LaChardon” has made the grade for this year's GRAMMY® ballot where it will be competing in the category for“Best Traditional R&B Performance" while the music video Directed by Andre "Crazy One" Griffith lands on the ballot in "Best Music Video." Ever the humble artist, Carl Brister hopes to land a nomination, but he's content knowing that after years in the music game, his work is getting attention saying "To be acknowledged by your peers means everything to me."IG @carlbristerofficialFB @carlbrister

Thornell Jones

The Ovation Agency

+1 5622086486

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Carl Brister -Let's Wait Awhile - Official Short Film Video feat. LaChardon