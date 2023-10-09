Mathmaji Co., Ltd. Collaborates With The Jindal School To Accelerate Business Expansion In The United States

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TOKYO, JAPAN, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The University of Texas at Dallas has selected Mathmaji Co., Ltd. to collaborate with the Global Development Initiative (GDI). The program is offered by the Naveen Jindal School of Management, UT Dallas' largest school.



Mathmaji is a pioneering leader in leveraging digital technology to promote exceptional math education from Japan to a global audience. This marks a significant milestone as Mathmaji becomes the first Japanese education-related company to be admitted to this prestigious initiative.



About the "Global Development Initiative (GDI)" Selection

Mathmaji is dedicated to leveraging the power of digital technology to promote outstanding math education from Japan to the global stage. Our flagship product, the "Mathmaji" math learning app, is tailored to a global audience, reflecting our commitment to excellence in math education.



The University of Texas at Dallas is renowned as one of the leading public universities in the United States, with a strong reputation in computer science, engineering, and business fields. Mathmaji's selection for the "Global Development Initiative (GDI)" program represents a recognition of our potential to address global education challenges through digital innovation. Moreover, it underscores the high expectations placed on our business by the esteemed academic institution.



The program consists of project teams composed of undergraduate students specializing in global business and marketing at the Jindal School and seasoned business professionals (mentors). These teams provide support for foreign companies looking to expand into the U.S. market as part of their coursework from September to December. Mathmaji will collaborate with a project team and their mentor, Mr. Hideto Nishitani, a venture capital expert and seasoned business executive. This collaboration will encompass various activities, including user surveys and in-depth interviews, as integral components of market research.



Looking to the Future of Mathmaji

Mathmaji recently secured 110 million yen in seed funding at the end of June and is diligently preparing for the launch of its services, with a particular focus on the U.S., its initial target market. The support extended by the Naveen Jindal School of Management, University of Texas at Dallas, situated in Texas, where we intend to establish our initial subsidiary, is a substantial milestone in advancing our local business efforts.



Leveraging the invaluable market research data provided through this program, including the authentic voices of local users, Mathmaji plans to refine its services and craft marketing and promotional strategies that resonate with its users. We aim to achieve widespread awareness and user acquisition during the full-scale service launch phase. Additionally, we anticipate that the fresh ideas and innovative perspectives generated through collaboration with students will serve as guiding insights for our future business expansion.



Comments and Endorsement from Program Director, Mr. Lawrence P. Howorth:

"Since we first began the program, we have supported many companies from over 14 countries wishing to enter the U.S. market and Mathmaji is the first Japanese EdTech company for our program. Given the substantial demand for math education in the United States and the quality of math education in Japan, we recognize immense potential in their business. We have made an exceptional decision to include them in this program, and we hope to provide substantial support for their expansion into the United States."



About the "Global Development Initiative (GDI)"

The "Global Development Initiative (GDI)" program, offered by the Naveen Jindal School of Management, University of Texas at Dallas, aims to provide high-value support to foreign companies aspiring to expand their business in the U.S. market. Conducted annually in spring and fall, the program pairs University students together with business mentors, with foreign companies looking to grow in the U.S. market. The teams collaborate on market analysis, application of global knowledge, and the development of strategies for entering the U.S. market. The program's primary focus is to equip university students with the skills required for developing market entry strategies for international companies and succeeding in the complex global business environment.



About Mathmaji Co., Ltd.

Mathmaji Co., Ltd. is dedicated to expanding the reach of outstanding Japanese math education through the development of its innovative math learning app, "Mathmaji." The company's mission is to harness the power of digital technology to impart world-class math education globally, transcending various disparities such as place of residence, wealth, disability, and gender.

Yukiko Morita, Kenic Yamamoto, Urara Takahashi

Mathmaji Press Office (at KYODO PUBLIC RELATIONS CO., LTD.)



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram