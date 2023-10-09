Milk Powder Market Projected To Surpass US$ 38.72 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 3.62%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global milk powder market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.62%, reaching US$38.737 billion in 2028 from US$30.192 billion in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global milk powder market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.62% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$38.737 billion by 2028.The prime factors propelling the milk powder market growth are the growing demand for infant formula , rising demand for dairy products, rising awareness of the health benefits of milk powder, and expanding retail distribution networks.Milk powder is a dairy product made by removing the water from milk. This is done by heating the milk until it evaporates, leaving behind a dry powder. The market is driven by increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, growing awareness of the health benefits of milk powder, expanding retail distribution networks, and government support for the dairy industry. Milk powder manufacturers can capitalize on the key opportunities in the market by developing new products and technologies, expanding into new markets, and focusing on sustainability.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in May 2023, Lactalis Ingredients, a leading producer of dairy ingredients, has launched a new organic whole milk powder. The powder is made from milk that comes exclusively from French dairy farms that comply with the specifications for organic farming. This means that the milk is free from neutralizing agents, antibiotics, preservatives, and other additives.Access sample report or view details:Based on type, the global milk powder market is divided into non-fat dry milk/skim milk powder, whole milk powder, and buttermilk powder. Whole milk powder is expected to have the highest growth in the global milk powder market. Whole milk powder is a type of milk powder that contains all of the fat and nutrients of whole milk. It is a popular ingredient in many food and beverage products, such as infant formula, bakery products , and confectionery. Whole milk powder is also a good source of protein, calcium, and other essential nutrients.By end user type, the global milk powder market is divided into household, commercial, and industrial. The commercial end-user type is expected to have the highest growth in the global milk powder market. The global food and beverage industry is growing rapidly, driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and rising disposable incomes. This is leading to increased demand for milk powder, which is a key ingredient in many food and beverage products.Based on distribution channels, the milk powder market is divided into online, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others. The online distribution channel is expected to have the highest growth in the global milk powder market. Online retailers offer a wider variety of milk powder products than traditional brick-and-mortar stores. This gives consumers more choices and allows them to find the perfect milk powder product for their needs. Online shopping is convenient and easy for consumers. Consumers can shop for milk powder from the comfort of their own homes and have it delivered to their doorstep.Geographically, the United States in North America is expected to capture a significant share of the global milk powder market. The United States has a high prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes, which are leading causes of vascular disease. This is leading to an increased demand for milk powder, as it is a good source of protein and other nutrients that can help to manage these conditions. The US government provides support to the dairy industry, which is helping to boost the production and sale of milk powder.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the milk powder market that have been covered are Arla Foods amba, Dairy Farmers of America, Olam International, Dana Dairy Group, Darigold, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Lactalis Ingredients, Nestlé, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., and Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul) among other significant market players.The market analytics report segments the global milk powder market as follows:.BY TYPEoNon-fat dry Milk/Skim Milk PowderoWhole Milk PowderoButtermilk Powder.BY END USERoHouseholdoCommercialoIndustrial.BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELoOnlineoSupermarkets/HypermarketsoConvenience StoresoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Arla Foods amba.Dairy Farmers of America.Olam International.Dana Dairy Group.Darigold.Fonterra Co-operative Group.Lactalis Ingredients.Nestlé.Royal FrieslandCampina N.V..Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul)Explore More Reports:.Banana Powder Market:.Dairy Ingredients Market:.Cocoa Powder Market:

