Dietary Supplements Market Anticipated To Reach US$ 94 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 2.78%

The dietary supplements market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.78% to reach the market size of US$93.953 billion by the year 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the dietary supplements market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.78% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$93.953 billion by 2028.The growth of the dietary supplements market is attributed to several key factors. These include the increasing elderly population, a shift from pharmaceuticals to nutraceuticals driven by a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare, and a rising interest in personalized nutrition. Additionally, the proliferation of fitness centers, health clubs, and gyms has raised awareness about fitness among younger individuals, further boosting market demand.Dietary supplements are products that contain essential nutrients added to enhance their nutritional value. They are typically used to address nutrient deficiencies and ensure adequate overall nutrient intake. These supplements come in various forms, including protein supplements, vitamins, mineral supplements, and calorie supplements. Dietary supplementation plays a role in promoting growth and strengthening the immune system.The dietary supplements industry has been significantly influenced by the shift towards self-directed care by consumers. Additionally, the growing recognition of sports as a viable career option has led to increased demand for sports nutrition products, further boosting the dietary supplements market. In May 2023, Perfect Game, a prominent softball and baseball organization, partnered with Launch Hydrate, a major player in sports nutrition, to offer a range of sports beverages and dietary supplements to athletes. Furthermore, governments worldwide, particularly in less developed regions with higher malnutrition rates, are initiating programs to enhance public health. For example, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched the "Supplement Your Knowledge" campaign in June 2022 to educate and raise awareness about dietary supplements among educators, consumers, and healthcare professionals. Consequently, The growing emphasis on organic products is contributing to the expansion of the dietary supplements market. Governments worldwide are supporting organic farming and offering incentives for its production and consumption. This support has led to the increased availability and variety of organic dietary supplements in the market.Access sample report or view details:Based on the age group, the dietary supplements market is classified into 0-5 years. 6-2o years and 20-5o years. The age group between 20 and 50 years holds a prominent position in the market. This is because there is an increasing awareness among working professionals and athletes in this age group about the importance of maintaining a balanced diet. As a result, there is a substantial demand for dietary supplements to support overall health.By usage, the dietary supplements market is segmented into preventive and proactive. The preventive segment holds a dominant position in the market for nutraceutical products. These products are typically used for preventive purposes, driven by health and wellness trends, a focus on healthy living, concerns about drug prices, and a growing interest in preventive healthcare options. Purchasing these products is seen as a proactive measure to prevent health disorders.Based on the type, the Ddietary supplements market is segmented into botanicals, minerals, vitamins, fatty acids , and Others. Among these, the Vitamin segment holds the largest share in the Dietary Supplement Market. This is driven by a growing demand from working professionals and athletes who seek vitamins for energy and weight management. Customers often choose to consume multivitamins in various forms, including tablets, powder, and liquid.By sales channel, the dietary supplements market is divided into various distribution channels, including Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Pharmacies, Independent Retailers, Direct Sellers, and Online. Among these, the Online channel has recorded the highest revenue share. This can be attributed to the increasing number of internet users, easy access to multiple brands, the fast-paced lifestyles of consumers, round-the-clock product availability, the convenience of shopping from home, and a wide range of products offered online.Geographically, the dietary supplements market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to experience steady growth. This growth is attributed to factors such as increasing disposable incomes, population growth, and greater awareness of health supplements. Furthermore, countries with significant aging populations, including Japan, China, and India, have witnessed a notable increase in demand for supplements in recent years. Additionally, collaborations between established and emerging companies are expected to contribute to market expansion in the region. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the dietary supplements market that have been covered are Procter & Gamble, Amway, BASF, Arm and Hammer (Parent Company: Church & Dwight), Abbott Laboratories, CVS Pharmacy (Parent Company: CVS Health Corporation), Herbalife International of America, Inc., Nestle, Otsuka Holding Co., Ltd, and H&H Group among other significant market players.

