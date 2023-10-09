(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- RAMINVEST Holding launches 'Win Commodities' trading platform, and opens 5% of WINVESTNET Capital, bringing it to $1.2 billion market value.The world's largest physical commodities trading platform unveiled during exclusive ceremony to celebrate 25th anniversary of Rami Group.Reda Rami: 'Win Commodities' is set to revolutionize the way commodities are traded and reshape the landscape of global transactions.RAMINVEST Holding DIFC has recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of Rami Group with the launch of 'Win Commodities,' the first integrated platform dedicated to the physical trade of hard and soft commodities. This groundbreaking move heralds a new era for physical commodities trading, reshaping the landscape of global transactions.The world's largest physical commodities trading platform was unveiled during an exclusive launch ceremony and gala dinner held at the Four Seasons Hotel, Dubai Jumeirah. The Win Commodities platform is dedicated to offering substantial advantages by leveraging economies of scale in sourcing logistics and financial optimization for global transactions involving oil, fuels, metals, green energies, and soft commodities.During the event, Reda Rami, Chairman of RAMINVEST Holding DIFC and Founder of WINVESTNET and WINERGIES DMCC, announced the opening of 5% of WINVESTNET Capital to two Strategic partners at $60 million, bringing its market value to $1,2 billion.He expressed immense pride, stating, "We are proud to announce the launch of the 'Win Commodities' platform, marking a significant milestone in our 25-year journey of growth and innovation."The platform offers four major solutions covering all aspects of commodities transactions: Commo Trade, Commo Swap, Commo Pledge, and Commo Bank, harnessing cutting-edge technologies like blockchain, smart contracts, and digitalization of trade documents."Win Commodities is set to revolutionize commodities trading, providing our partners and clients with unparalleled opportunities. We envision a future where 'Win Commodities' plays a pivotal role in shaping the global trade of essential commodities. This achievement reaffirms our commitment to driving progress, fostering economic growth, and making a lasting impact in the world of physical commodities trading," he said.Rami continued, "As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Rami Group, we are thrilled to introduce 'Win Commodities,' a milestone that represents our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. 'Win Commodities' is more than just a platform; it's a testament to our commitment to shaping the future of global commodities trading. As we embark on this new chapter, we look forward to driving efficiency, transparency, and prosperity in the industry."Win Commodities is part of the WINVESTNET group, a trade and investment platform based in Hong Kong since 2009, covering more than 87 countries through a robust network of representative offices and official agents.WINERGIES, also founded by Reda Rami, is a platform that has created an integrated energy transition ecosystem, uniting high-performance companies involved in all aspects of energy transition, from fossil to renewable energies and green hydrogen. It provides energy products and solutions globally, contributing to a high-impact energy transition.-ENDS-

