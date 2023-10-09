Geopolitical tensions weigh on GCC stock markets

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets were under pressure as traders reacted to the flare-up in the geopolitical tensions in the region over the weekend. Oil prices have been impacted to the upside on concerns over supply disruptions.

The Dubai stock market declined strongly as traders turned to caution. The main index fell from its peak toward its trading range for the last two months. While the market could continue to see strong potential thanks to solid economic conditions in the UAE, geopolitical concerns could limit the market over the short term.

The Abu Dhabi stock market followed its national counterpart to the downside on geopolitical concerns. The main index stabilized to a certain extent near its bottom in September and could continue to see some risks despite the favorable economic conditions locally.

The Qatari stock market resumed its decline and could continue to move toward its lowest point this year as geopolitical tensions could weigh on investors’ sentiment. The main index could continue to see some risks as traders monitor the developments in the region.

The impact of the geopolitical tensions was more limited on the Saudi stock market after its long decline overall during the last few weeks. While the rebound in oil prices could prove beneficial for the market some risks could remain as traders monitor geopolitical developments.





MENAFN09102023006667014463ID1107214017