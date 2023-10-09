IPG Health Furthers Expansion in Middle East, North Africa with McCann Health Cairo

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) IPG Health, the world’s leading global healthcare marketing communications network, is reinforcing its offering and presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with the launch of McCann Health Cairo. The new full-service agency is a continuation of IPG Health’s commitment to delivering the best talent, capabilities, and expertise to provide the right, bespoke solutions for our clients in every global market.



McCann Health Cairo bolsters the network’s regional hub in Dubai, positioning IPG Health to provide specialized capabilities, including production and medical expertise to pharma and healthcare companies across the entire MENA region.



“The MENA region is a dynamic and rapidly growing market that is increasingly important for our global clients, and for our own business as well,” said Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health. “As with everything we do, expanding our offering into this region is part of our commitment to doing what’s right for our clients, their brands, and our people. That is how we accelerate value, impact, and growth.”



Offering a comprehensive suite of health marketing and communications capabilities, McCann Health Cairo is led by Karen Kamel as Regional Managing Director. The agency builds on the growth and momentum of the network’s McCann Health Dubai, which has enjoyed a string of creative and business successes in 2023 including – several “best places to work” recognitions, and its acclaimed “Wall Street Balls” campaign with FP7 McCann Dubai and the Testicular Cancer Society earning several awards in prestigious awards programs including the Cannes Lions Festival.



“The healthcare industry in MENA is evolving at an incredible pace as our clients face increasing pressure to become more nimble, resourceful and effective at a global AND local scale”, said Karen Kamel, Regional Managing Director of McCann Health Dubai and McCann Health Cairo. “The addition of McCann Health Cairo to our group enables us to bring the unparalleled creativity and global scale of IPG Health to our clients, which will undoubtedly take them, and us, to even greater heights.”



The launch was in collaboration with IPG’s FP7McCann Cairo, one of the most prominent creative agencies locally, under the leadership of Amr Kalaawy. As sister agencies within the IPG network in Egypt, FP7McCann and McCann Health Cairo will collaborate leveraging synergies, resources for the benefit of clients in the region.



Saturnino Izquierdo, IPG Health’s President of Global Client Solutions, International Markets said: “This move is testament to our unwavering commitment to our clients and their brands. The MENA region is undergoing an extraordinary transformation of healthcare systems that is bringing massive opportunity. With McCann Health Cairo, we are now even better positioned to help our clients drive their growth, creativity, and impact in the region to even greater heights.”





