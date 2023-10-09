Netanyahu claims Israel legitimately at war

(MENAFN) In response to a significant attack by the Palestinian armed group Hamas, Israel's security cabinet convened on Saturday night and voted to officially enter a state of war, as announced by the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The decision invokes Article 40 of Israel's Basic Law, granting the government the authority to undertake "significant military action that may lead, with a level of probability close to certain, to war," as outlined by Netanyahu's office on Sunday.



According to this legislation, the prime minister will possess the prerogative to make critical decisions regarding the conduct of the war with the approval of the security cabinet alone. This signifies a crucial step in formalizing Israel's response to the escalating conflict with Hamas. The invocation of Article 40 underscores the gravity of the situation and the necessity for decisive action.



In addition to the declaration of a state of war, Netanyahu's office revealed that the government has sought to activate emergency regulations within the Israeli parliament, the Knesset. These regulations would extend the period during which detainees can be held in custody without being brought before a court. This measure is indicative of the government's determination to address the immediate security concerns posed by the ongoing conflict.



The decision to officially enter a state of war signifies a pivotal development in Israel's response to the recent escalation with Hamas. The invocation of Article 40 underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for resolute action. Additionally, the move to activate emergency regulations reflects the government's commitment to safeguarding national security interests in the face of a rapidly evolving crisis.



MENAFN09102023000045015687ID1107214013