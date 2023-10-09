Italian defense minister claims army solution to Ukraine war is not possible

(MENAFN) Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto has expressed skepticism regarding the possibility of a military solution to the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict. He disclosed that Rome is actively exploring avenues to facilitate negotiations between the two sides, while concurrently providing military support to Kiev.



In an interview published in Corriere della Sera on Sunday, Crosetto acknowledged the limitations of indefinitely sustaining support for Ukraine, even though it remains a priority for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government. He pointed out that the conflict has endured for over a year and a half, emphasizing that as time passes, the availability of resources, while not unlimited, diminishes. Crosetto clarified that this perspective doesn't signify a shift in Italy's policies, but rather underscores the finite nature of the country's resources.



The Italian Defense Minister voiced concern over the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, noting that Kiev faces significant challenges in reclaiming lost territory. He also observed that Moscow appears to be encountering difficulties in achieving a decisive military victory in the region.



Crosetto's assessment highlights the complexity and protracted nature of the conflict, indicating that a military resolution may not be a viable path forward.



Crosetto's remarks shed light on Italy's pragmatic approach to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive strategy that extends beyond military intervention.



The government in Rome is actively exploring avenues to encourage dialogue between the conflicting parties, recognizing the limitations of sustained military support. This perspective underscores the importance of diplomatic efforts in seeking a resolution to the ongoing crisis.



