Turkish lira hits all-time low, declines over 50 percent against USD in 2023

(MENAFN) The Turkish currency, the lira, faced a continuing downward spiral on Monday, reaching a historic low as it fell below 28 lira against the US dollar. This decline marked the lowest level ever recorded for the Turkish lira, underscoring the currency's sustained depreciation. Notably, the lira has lost more than 50% of its value against the US dollar since the beginning of the year, signaling a deepening economic challenge for Turkey.



In an effort to address rising inflation and stabilize the currency, the Turkish central bank took measures in September by raising the key interest rate by a substantial 500 basis points, bringing it to 30%. This marked the fourth consecutive rate hike, representing a significant shift in the country's monetary policy. These moves were aimed at combating persistently high inflation and were part of a broader policy reversal.



However, it's worth noting that in August, the Turkish central bank had chosen not to bolster the lira by injecting additional foreign-exchange reserves into the market to support the domestic currency and manage exchange rates. This decision had far-reaching consequences, as it contributed to a sharp depreciation of the lira. Moreover, the central bank also opted to ease regulatory requirements within the banking industry, further impacting the lira's value.



The lira's decline has raised concerns about the overall economic stability in Turkey, with implications for inflation, foreign exchange rates, and broader economic conditions. The challenges faced by the Turkish currency reflect the complex economic landscape and the need for comprehensive measures to address the ongoing crisis.

