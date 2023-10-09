Azerbaijan's Leader blames France for possible new war in Armenia

(MENAFN) Azerbaijan's President, Ilham Aliyev, has voiced concerns that France's decision to provide military aid to Armenia could heighten tensions in the South Caucasus region, potentially leading to a resurgence of conflict. Aliyev has been openly critical of the European Union's stance regarding the ongoing dispute between Baku and Yerevan, a sentiment that prompted his withdrawal from European Union-mediated discussions initially set with Armenia's Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, earlier in the month. During the summit, Brussels reaffirmed its support for Armenia in the regional conflict.



In a recent telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, Aliyev expressed his dissatisfaction with the European Union's position, singling out France for specific criticism. A statement released by the office of the Azerbaijani president on Saturday highlighted the pivotal role played by France in Azerbaijan's decision not to participate in the meeting held in Granada.



Aliyev's concerns reflect a growing apprehension over the potential consequences of France's military aid to Armenia, a move that Azerbaijan perceives as a destabilizing factor in the already fragile South Caucasus region. The President's decision to withdraw from the European Union-brokered talks underscores the complexities and sensitivities surrounding this long-standing dispute.



The statement issued by the Azerbaijani president's office sheds light on the strategic significance of France's involvement, which has not only impacted diplomatic engagements but also intensified geopolitical tensions in the South Caucasus. As the situation continues to evolve, the role of key actors, including France and the broader European Union, in the resolution of this conflict remains a subject of significant concern and scrutiny.



