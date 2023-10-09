Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Size Is Worth USD 32.94 Billion By 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lithium-ion battery recycling market is expected to reach USD 32.94 Billion by 2032, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The lithium-ion battery recycling market is witnessing rapid growth in demand as raw materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese used in the manufacturing of cathode of batteries are limited. In contrast, these materials are witnessing an escalating demand from the end-user verticals, including automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, marine, power, and various other industries. Besides, the raw materials deployed in the making of batteries are detrimental to the environment. Recycling and reusing the constituents in used batteries further aids in conserving natural resources; therefore, propelling the market growth for recycled lithium-ion battery market. The market for lithium-ion battery recycling is propelled by the rising demand for electric and hybrid electric vehicles that make extensive use of lithium ion batteries. Growing demand of such vehicles results in a price rise of materials such as lithium, used in batteries, hence driving the profitability of firms in lithium-ion battery recycling market. Consistent technological advancements in the recycling of lithium-ion battery recycling attributed to groundbreaking efforts have enhanced the effectiveness of the recycling process. However, factors including safety concerns associated with used battery storage and transportation hamper the growth of the market. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 4.6 billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 19.6% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 32.94 billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016 - 2018 Forecast period 2019 - 2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Millions, and CAGR from 2019 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Battery type, industry vertical, end-users, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Retriev Technologies Inc., Glencore International AG, American Manganese Inc., Sitrasa, Li-Cycle Corporation, Raw Materials Company Inc., Neometals Ltd., Fortum OYJ, Umicore, Lithium Recycling Inc. Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The leading players in the lithium-ion battery recycling market are equipped with enhanced production facilities and are involved in various R&D activities. A few leading players in the lithium-ion battery recycling market include:



Retriev Technologies Inc.

Glencore International AG

American Manganese, Inc.

Sitrasa

Li-Cycle Corporation

Raw Materials Company Inc.

Neometals Ltd.

Fortum OYJ

Umicore Lithium Recycling, Inc.

Strategic Development

In January 2020, Fortum OYJ, a leading market player, made an announcement about the acquisition of Crisolteq, a lithium-ion battery recycling firm based in Finland.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Key Highlights From The Report



By battery type, lithium manganese oxide lithium-ion battery recycling is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. LMO type offers various advantages such as lower internal resistance, high thermal stability, improved current handling, and enhanced safety, which make them apt for applications in power tools and hybrid or electric vehicles.

By application, consumer electronics contributed to a significant market share in 2019. Growing demand for laptops, UPS, and smart devices, among other consumer electronics devices that require batteries for operation and or portability, is driving the demand for lithium-ion battery recycling. The market in the North America held the lithium-ion battery recycling largest market share in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 8.3% in the forecast period. The high demand in the region is due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles, especially in the US. The environmental concern among the governments about the health hazards of the lithium-ion battery is considerably propelling the lithium-ion battery recycling market.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

Emergen Research has segmented the global lithium-ion battery recycling market on the basis of battery type, industry vertical, and region:



Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC)



Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)



Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO)



Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO)



Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Automotive & Transportation



Consumer Electronics



Marine



Power

Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



UK



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



MEA



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of MEA

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Carbon Nanotube Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product Type (Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes, Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes), By Technology, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Nanocoatings Market By Product Type (Antimicrobial, Anti-Fouling & Easy-to-Clean, Self-Cleaning. Anti-Fingerprints), By Distribution Channel, By Industry Verticals (Healthcare, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electronics, Marine, Energy, Water Treatment, Packaging), Forecasts to 2027

Metamaterial Market By Material Type (Electromagnetic, Photonic, Tunable, Terahertz), By Application (Absorber, Antenna, Cloaking Devices, Super Lens, MRI, X-ray), By End-Use (Medical, Automotive, Consumer Electronics), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product (Biocide & Disinfectant, Coagulants & Flocculants, Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors), By End User (Oil & Gas, Municipal), By Application (Boiler, Raw Water Treatment), Forecasts to 2027

Polylactic Acid Market By Product Type (Racemic PLLA (Poly-L-lactic Acid), Regular PLLA (Poly-L-lactic Acid), PDLA (Poly-D-lactic Acid), PDLLA (Poly-DL-lactic Acid)), Distribution Channel, BY Application (Packaging, Textile, Transport, Agriculture, Electronics, Medical), Forecasts to 2027

Cathode Materials Market , By Battery Type (Lead Acid and Lithium-ion), By Material (Lead Dioxide, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate, and Others), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Nanopatterning Market By Type (Nanoimprint Lithography, E-beam lithography, Others), By Technology (Soft lithography, UV nanoimprint lithography, Others), Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry, Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Japanese Version: Lithium Ion Battery Recycling Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



electric vehicle battery market

agriculture surfactants market

sustainable packaging market

battery materials market

lithium-ion battery recycling market

air purifier market

carbon nanotube market

nanocoatings market

metamaterials market

water treatment chemicals market

polylactic acid market

cathode materials market

nanopatterning market

anti-reflective coatings market

nanofilms market

agricultural films market

polyolefin market

bioplastics market

super absorbent polymers market thin wall packaging market





Tags Lithium Ion Battery Recycling market research press release chemical industry Related Links