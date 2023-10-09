Global Cell Expansion Market To Reach Value Of USD 79.93 Billion By 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cell expansion market is estimated to reach value of USD 79.93 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Cell expansion is witnessing a surge in demand owing to an increase in automated solutions. Automation in the production of gene therapies and cell therapies products reduces the cost of production and decreases workforce. The emergence of cell-based therapy is expected to further growth of cell expansion market. Advancement in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine have provided growth opportunity for cell expansion market. Demand for regenerative medicine is growing rapidly to develop clinical therapies for repair, maintenance, replacement, and enhancement of biological function. Cell expansion is an important part of regenerative medicine as it provides a better understanding of neurodegenerative diseases. Thus, increase in the adoption of regenerative medicine drives the growth of cell expansion market. Lack of skilled professionals and high cost of the operations are expected to restrain growth of cell expansion market. Risk of contamination during the cell expansion procedure is also expected to hinder its adoption by the consumers. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Segments Covered in the report

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 12.91 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 15.0% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 79.93 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016–2018 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billions and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, cell type, application, end-user, and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey. Key companies profiled Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Lonza, Merck KGAA, Terumo Corporation, Stemcell Technologies, Inc., Cellexus, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Himedia Laboratories Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The global market for cell expansion is fairly fragmented, with numerous small as well as medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a major share of the global market. Manufacturers operating in the market are desegregated across the value chain. Key companies operating in the market are well-equipped with large manufacturing facilities and they are engaged in various research and development activities. Some of the prominent players operating in the cell expansion market are:

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Lonza

Merck KGAA

Terumo Corporation

Stemcell Technologies, Inc.

Cellexus

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Himedia Laboratories

Strategic Development

In April 2020, Danaher completed the acquisition of General Electric's life science division. The acquisition cost the company USD 21.4 Billion and is a unit that employs 850 people in Massachusetts. The division will be named Cytiva.

In June 2019, Demcon acquired a share in Scinus Cell Expansion Company. Scinus is involved in developing equipment for stem cell therapy. The company is working on a technology that is cheaper, more reproducible, and less labor-intensive than the existing technology.

Key Highlights of Report



The instruments segment is forecast to register a faster rate during the forecast period owing to automation in bioreactors. Emergence of automation enables the tracking of processes and allows for effective time usage of skilled professionals.

Growing genetic disorders are driving the demand for embryonic stem cells. Research is being undertaken to use embryonic stem cells for eradication of genetic diseases. An increase in chronic diseases all across the globe is fueling the revenue growth of the segment.

Increase in incidence of cancer has propelled the research by biopharmaceutical companies in cell-based research. There are several funds allocated by public and private companies for cancer and cell-based research. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest rate owing to the increasing amount of research activities in developing nations. Several companies in the region are investing in developing advanced therapeutic tools, which is encouraging the adoption of cell expansion technology in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global cell expansion market based on product, cell type, application, end-user, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)



Consumables



Reagents



Media



Sera



Disposables



Instruments



Cell Expansion Supporting Equipment





Flow Cytometers





Centrifuges





Cell Counters



Other Supporting Equipment



Bioreactors



Microcarrier Bioreactors





Microcarrier-based anchorage-dependent bioreactors





Suspension-based anchorage-independent bioreactors



Perfusion/Hollow Fiber Bioreactors

Automated Cell Expansion Systems

Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)



Mammalian



Human





Stem Cells







Adult Stem Cells







Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells





Embryonic Stem Cells



Differentiated Cells



Animal

Microbial

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)



Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research



Cancer and Cell-based Research

Other (clinical studies, toxicology studies)

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)



Research Institutes



Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies



Cell Banks

Other End Users (hospitals and diagnostic laboratories)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)



North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



UK



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of MEA

