Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market To Reach Value Of USD 176.33 Billion By 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global powered agriculture equipment market is projected to reach a market size of USD 79.93 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.6% in 2032, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing government incentives, policies, and schemes to support greater mechanization of the agriculture sector in developing countries. Various countries are increasingly utilizing more mechanized approaches to obtain greater crop yields and overcome manpower shortage, which are some key factors driving growth of the powered agriculture equipment market. Rising need to increase profitability from farming and agriculture is a major factor boosting demand for powered agriculture equipment as mechanizing operations results in significant time and cost savings. Increasing fuel prices has also been resulting in technological advancements of machinery, equipment, and vehicles used in the agriculture sector. Demand for tractors continues to remain comparatively high, and demand for and deployment of auto-guided tractors or driverless tractors in the agriculture has been increasing significantly in the past decade. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 82.20 Billion CAGR (2023-2032) 6.6% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 176.33 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017–2019 Forecast period 2019-2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2019 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, next generation equipment, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey Key companies profiled AGCO Corporation, John Deere & Co., Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota Corporation, CLAAS, Alamo Group Inc., Escorts Group, Iseki & Co., Ltd. and SDF S.P.A. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global powered agriculture equipment market is moderately fragmented, with a large number of small- and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a major revenue share. Companies are well-equipped with manufacturing facilities and engage in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies in the powered agriculture equipment market. Some prominent players operating in the powered agriculture equipment market are:



AGCO Corporation

John Deere & Co.

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

CNH Industrial N.V.

Kubota Corporation

CLAAS

Alamo Group Inc.

Escorts Group

Iseki & Co., Ltd. SDF S.P.A.

Strategic development

In March 2019, AGCO Corporation, which is a world-leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment solutions, entered into a commercial and technological partnership with Solinftec, which is a world-leading developer and distributor of digital agriculture solutions. The partnership is expected to give customers of AGCO direct access to the portfolio of solutions of Solinftec, which includes, weather stations, on-board computers, telemetry networks, soil sensors, and proprietary algorithms.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Key Highlights of Report



In September 2020, AGCO Corporation, which is a global leader in design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and solutions, announced an agreement regarding the acquisition of 151 Research, which is a research and product development firm. The acquisition is expected to result in deployment of the new GSI GrainViz technology solution. The solution offers commercial operators and farmers advanced insight into the moisture content of the grain in their steel storage bins.

Tractors segment accounted for largest market share of 49.4% in 2020. Rising need to enhance operational efficiency, improve soil fertility, and increase profitability has been driving demand for tractors and other powered agricultural equipment for high crop yields.

The agricultural unmanned aerial vehicles or agricultural drones segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The cost-effectiveness of agricultural drones has increased their utilization in crop mapping and surveying, crop spraying, and spot spraying, soil and field analysis, and irrigation monitoring and management. Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global powered agriculture equipment market in 2020. The extreme climatic conditions and vagaries of weather existing in the region have increased the need for farm mechanization in the region to help farmers adapt to climate risk, which is driving demand for powered agriculture equipment in the region.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

Emergen Research has segmented the global powered agriculture equipment market on the basis of type, next generation equipment, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Combine Harvesters



Tractors



Seed Drill



Soil Preparation & Cultivation Equipment



Sprayer

Others

Next Generation Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Harvesting & Picking Robots



Agricultural Unmanned Aerial Vehicles or Agricultural Drones



Driverless Tractors



Electric Tractors

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of MEA

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Industrial Control Systems Security Market , By Security Type (Network, Application, Database, Endpoint), By Service (Incident Response Services, Support and Maintenance, Managed Security Services), By Solution and By Region Forecast to 2030

Sports Guns Market By Type (Pistols, Revolvers, Rifles, Machine Guns, Shotguns, Carbines, Others), By Application (Training & Demonstration, Recreational Sports), By Distribution Channel (Gun Stores, Sport Goods Stores, Online, Others), By Materials (Steel, Polymers) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Green Construction Market By Product (Exterior Products, Interior Products, Solar Products, Building Systems, Others), By Application (Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings, Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market , By Vehicle Type (Electric Bus, Electric Truck), By Battery Type (Lithium-Iron-Phosphate), By Propulsion Type, (Battery Electric Vehicle) By Component, By Range, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Road Safety Market By Solutions (Incident Detection & Response, Red Light & Speed Enforcement, ANPR/ALPR), By Services (Managed Services, Professional Services), Forecasts to 2027

Industrial Packaging Market , By Product Type (Drums, IBC, Sacks), By Technology (Injection Molding, Extrusion, Others), By Application (Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction), By Material, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Dewatering Equipment Market By Product Type (Sludge Dewatering Equipment, Plastic Dewatering Equipment, Paper Dewatering Equipment), By Technology (Belt Presses, Centrifuges, Drying Beds, Filter Presses, Vacuum Filters, Sludge Lagoons), By Application (Industrial [Refineries, Mining, Chemical, Petroleum, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Textile], Municipal [Commercial, Residential]), and By Region Forecast to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Japanese Version: Powered Agriculture Equipment Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



Cold Milling Machine Market

Rail Seat Market

Photovoltaic Energy Storage Direct Current Flexibility System Market

Composite Repair Market

Industrial Valves Market

Outdoor Power Equipment Market

Industrial Gearbox Market

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market

Cable Trunking Market

Robotic Welding Market

Concrete Floor Coatings Market

Steel Wire Market

Hydraulic Cylinder Market

Industrial Refrigeration Market

Building Information Modelling Market

Structural Health Monitoring Market

Green Funerals Market

machine safety market

large caliber ammunition market intelligent building automation technologies market





Tags Powered Agriculture Equipment Electric Tractors Driverless Tractors Seed Drill market research market report Related Links