KJ Locksmiths Celebrates 12 Years Of Exemplary Lock And Key Services Under The Ownership Of Kirk Jarrett

WESTON-SUPER-MARE, SOMERSET, ENGLAND, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- KJ Locksmiths , a trusted and reliable locksmith company serving North Somerset - including Weston-Super-Mare and the surrounding areas, is proud to announce its upcoming 12th anniversary. Founded and owned by Kirk Jarrett, KJ Locksmiths has consistently provided top-notch locksmith services to the community since November 2010.Over the past 12 years, KJ Locksmiths has built a sterling reputation for its commitment to customer satisfaction and unmatched expertise in all things locksmith-related. The company has become a pillar of the local community, known for its reliability, professionalism, and dedication to securing homes and businesses throughout the area.Kirk Jarrett, the visionary behind KJ Locksmiths, reflects on this significant milestone, saying, "It has been an incredible journey, and I am immensely proud of what KJ Locksmiths has achieved over the past 12 years. Our success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust our clients have placed in us. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our community and look forward to many more years of safeguarding the homes and businesses of North Somerset"KJ Locksmiths offers a wide range of locksmith services, including:Emergency Lockout ServicesResidential Locksmith SolutionsCommercial Locksmith ServicesMaster Key SystemsKJ Locksmiths prides itself on its highly trained and professional locksmith technicians who are available 24/7 to respond to emergency lockout situations promptly. The company also utilizes the latest industry technology and adheres to the highest standards of security to ensure clients' safety and peace of mind.To celebrate its 12th anniversary, KJ Locksmiths is offering special promotions and discounts to its valued customers. It's a way for the company to give back to the community that has supported its growth and success.For more information about KJ Locksmiths or to take advantage of their anniversary promotions, please visit their website or contact their friendly customer service team to schedule locksmith services or inquire about special offers.

