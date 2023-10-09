Bartender Spirits Awards Announces A Stellar Line Up Of Judges For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sid Patel, Beverage Trade Network

Bartender Spirits Awards announces a solid lineup of judges for its 2024 spirits competition that is all set to happen in Chicago.

- Sid Patel, Founder and CEO of Beverage Trade Network.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Beverage Trade Network, organizers of the Bartender Spirits Awards announces a solid lineup of judges for its 2024 spirits competition that is all set to happen in Chicago. The 2024 judges lineup includes:

RENATO M. TONELLI 2023 US Bartender of the Year and Founder at Sustainable Bartender

CHARLES JOLY World Class Global Bartending Winner and Official mixologist of the Emmy's and Oscars.

JULIETA CAMPOS Beverage and Bar Operations Director at The Fifty/50 Group, Chicago.

DAMIAN LANGARICA TOP 100 World Class 2023, TOP 50 World Class 2022, Bartender at Next of Kin, Philadelphia.

KATIE RENSHAW 2019 US World Class Bartender of the Year.

MIKE RYAN Global Beverage Director, Acurio International, Chicago.

TRUDY THOMAS Corporate Director of Beverage at Southworth Development, Spirits Educator and Mixologist, Nashville.

ABRAHAM VUCEKOVICH Beverage Director Meadowlark Hospitality, Chicago, Meadowlark Hospitality.

MAKENZIE HELEM Top 30 bartenders in the US for USBG World Class 2023 and Bartender at Spilt Milk, Chicago.

GUILLERMO BRAVO Beverage Director at Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Chicago.

DANNY SHAPIRO Founding partner in Scofflaw Group, Chicago.

CHRIS BARNA Bar Manager at Proof, 2022 Top 50 US World Class 2023 Top 30 US World Class, Charleston.

ELLIOTT ERNST Country's Top 100 World Class Bartenders and Mixologists, Rockford and more.

The judging panel consists of some of the most renowned names in the U.S. bar industry, all of them with extensive expertise within the on-premise industry. The result will be a relevant and practical source of reference for bartenders, bar managers, bar owners, and other industry professionals when making purchasing decisions for their establishments.

Brands looking to enter into America's leading spirits competition for the on-premise should enter before October 31 to get the super early bird pricing. Brands will be getting a detailed score breakdown, market feedback and professional tasting notes from these buyers which can act as solid feedback.

KEY DATES:

Super Early Bird Ends - October 31, 2023

Warehouse Closes - April 28, 2024

Judging Day - May 20, 2024

Winners Announced - June 20, 2024

FEE SCHEDULE (PER SPIRITS ENTRY)

Super Early Bird Pricing - $175 per spirit (now to October 31, 2023)

Early Bird Pricing - $200 per spirit(November 1, 2023, to January 31, 2024)

Regular Pricing - $250 per spirit (February 1, 2024, to April 20, 2024)

Bartender Spirits Awards Aims To Deliver The Best Spirits For the On-Premise Sector In USA. Using the tagline“Judged By Bartenders, Bar Managers and Buyers For The On-Premise Industry,” the Bartender Spirits Awards will recognize, encourage, promote and celebrate excellence in the U.S. drinks industry. The aim of the spirits competition is to provide independent and honest reviews for brands targeting the U.S. bar trade.

The judging panel consists of some of the most renowned names in the U.S. bar industry, all of them with extensive expertise within the on-premise industry. This competition recognizes that bartenders are the true influencers – their passions and tastes provide direction for the consumer, especially via their guidance with wine, beer or spirit recommendations.

Sid Patel

Beverage Trade Network

+ +1 855-481-1112

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram