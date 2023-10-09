(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kang, Founder of InnovatorsBox, receives the 2023 Impact Award from Coach Diversity Institute which honors changemakers dedicated to diversity and inclusion.

- Monica H. KangWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Monica H. Kang, Founder & CEO of InnovatorsBox® , receives the 2023 Impact Award from Coach Diversity Institute . The Impact Award honors two changemakers annually who champion diversity and inclusion by harnessing the transformative power of coaching. Kang is honored for her commitment to fostering inclusion and her work to make creativity and leadership accessible for all.Upon receiving the award, Kang said, "I'm honored. 2023 and the post-pandemic was not an easy time for us. We had good moments and tough decisions that left me a little at a loss. This humble recognition is a reminder to keep showing up and doing the deep work. Invest in people. Invest in yourself as a leader who can serve others better. I look forward to continuing to grow and learn. Thank you for this honor and trust.”Monica H. Kang became a certified coach and founded InnovatorsBox in 2016 to rethink equitable access to leadership and creativity. Innovation and coaching programs were often expensive and exclusive for people who wanted to grow and learn. InnovatorsBox is a global leadership firm specializing in workplace creativity and people development. To fuel connectivity and new thinking even during the pandemic, Kang created spaces and resources for global innovators to learn and connect while we were all stuck at home. Kang led over twenty global community meetups with hundreds of innovators, created YouTube channels to ignite innovative thinking, and built multiple free resources and tools for professional development on her site innovatorsbox/free . Today, she continues to serve her global corporate clients in coaching, leadership training, and team development but also actively helps build bridges for the next generations by doing entrepreneur speaking.Coach Diversity Institute Founder and CEO Dr. Towanna Burrous said,“CoachDiversity Institute takes immense pride in recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of our esteemed alumni. Monica H. Kang not only exemplifies this through her unwavering commitment to inclusion but also consistently delivers high-quality products and services to her clients, fostering a culture of creativity and leadership that is accessible to all.”In 2023, Coach Diversity Institute honors Monica H. Kang and Jessica Bantom for their leadership, service mindset, and dedication to inclusion and diversity with the power of coaching.For more information about InnovatorsBox and Monica H. Kang, contact .About InnovatorsBox:InnovatorsBox, founded by Monica H. Kang, is dedicated to making creativity and leadership accessible for all. The global leadership firm specializes in research-based and interactive programs to empower corporations, professionals, educators, students, and entrepreneurs to unlock creative thinking and thrive in today's complex workplaces. InnovatorsBox offers coaching, workshops, speaking, team building, and resources that help people rethink creativity, leadership, and innovation to help them grow and thrive.About Coach Diversity Institute:CoachDiversity Institute (CDI), founded by Dr. Towanna Burrous, is the world's first coaching institute serving diverse communities, preparing individuals, communities, and institutions for rapid demographic change. CDI is the #1 accredited coach certification program in diversity, equity, and inclusion and is ranked No. 524 on Inc. 5000 (2021 List). CDI celebrates individuals and organizations that champion diversity and work tirelessly to make coaching accessible for all. CDI believes in the transformative power of coaching not only for individuals but for entire communities and the world around us.

