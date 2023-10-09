Israeli forces struggle to reclaim Gaza border amid escalating conflict

(MENAFN) Israeli troops are engaged in a challenging battle to regain control of the desert region surrounding the Gaza Strip and to facilitate the evacuation of individuals from the embattled border area. This intensified military operation comes as the death toll from the ongoing conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas surpasses 1,200, marking a grim milestone on the third day of confrontations.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stark warning to Israel on Sunday, urging the nation to prepare for what he described as a "long and arduous" conflict. This declaration followed a surprise assault by Hamas, which originated from Gaza and was characterized by a relentless barrage of rockets and a wave of fighters who targeted civilians and took more than 100 individuals hostage.



The attackers managed to breach a heavily fortified border fence, leading to a series of devastating incidents in Israeli communities along the Gaza frontier. Tragically, this rampage included assaults on civilians and soldiers, with one particularly distressing incident occurring at a crowded music festival. Authorities had the grim task of removing approximately 260 bodies from the festival site by Sunday, underscoring the profound impact of the violence.



The situation remains fluid and volatile, with Israeli forces working tirelessly to regain control and secure the border area. The conflict's toll on both sides is escalating, and the international community closely watches developments, with hopes for a swift resolution to the hostilities.

MENAFN09102023000045015682ID1107213804