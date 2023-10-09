UAE urges ceasefire, civilian protection amid Israel-Hamas conflict

(MENAFN) The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement, emphasizing the paramount importance of safeguarding civilians and urgently ending the ongoing violence that has engulfed the region. The Ministry's message underscores the gravity of the situation and calls for immediate measures to protect civilian populations.



In its statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs specifically highlights the attacks carried out by Hamas against Israeli towns and villages situated near the Gaza Strip. These attacks have included the firing of thousands of rockets into populated areas, marking a significant and concerning escalation in hostilities. The Ministry also expresses deep concern and shock over reports of Israeli civilians being taken hostage from their residences, an action that has further exacerbated the crisis.



The UAE firmly emphasizes that civilians on both sides of the conflict must receive full protection in accordance with international humanitarian law. The targeting of civilians is unequivocally condemned, and every effort must be made to ensure their safety and well-being amidst the ongoing conflict. This stance aligns with the principles of international law that prioritize the protection of civilians during armed conflicts.



In addition to its call for the protection of civilians, the UAE extends its condolences to the families of the victims who have suffered in the midst of the escalating violence. The UAE also advocates for the pursuit of diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing the situation from escalating further into a broader regional confrontation.



The UAE's statement underscores its commitment to peace, stability, and the protection of civilian lives in the face of a rapidly evolving and concerning situation in the region.

MENAFN09102023000045015682ID1107213803