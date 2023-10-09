Golden Grail Beverages (OTC:GOGY) Expands Distribution Of Spider Energy Drink To The Grocery Supply Company.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) is pleased to announce that it has expanded its distribution of Spider Energy Drink to the Grocery Supply Company. This partnership builds on Golden Grail's Beverages successful collaboration with the Grocery Supply Company to distribute Sway Energy to convenience stores in several states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Carolina, and Texas.



Spider Energy Drink caters to the growing demand of consumers who want a highly caffeinated energy drink that offers the crispness of a carbonated beverage without the typical energy drink aftertaste. While Sway Energy Drink remains a favorite for consumers with its moderate 160 mg caffeine content per serving, Spider Energy Drink provides 240 mg of caffeine per drink. It is available in four unique flavors: Original Citrus Bite, Spider Zero, Strawberry Lemonade, and WidowMaker: Red, White, and Bite.

"Introducing Spider Energy Drink to the Grocery Supply Store, a loyal consumer base of millions of people, reinforces our dedication to broadening our beverage selection,” stated Russell Kaffenberger, Chief Revenue Officer at Golden Grail Beverages. "With Spider catering to high-caffeine enthusiasts and Sway offering a gentler caffeine kick, we believe both drinks, with their unique flavors and energy profiles, will appeal to a wide range of consumers."

Established in 1947, the Grocery Supply Company is a premier distributor for convenience stores across the Midwest and Southern United States. This partnership ensures that Spider and Sway Energy Drinks are readily available to consumers in states spanning from Arkansas to Texas. The Grocery Supply Company indirectly serves millions of consumers through its distribution network.

Golden Grail Beverages remains committed to pioneering and nurturing sustainable beverage brands that enhance lives and promote a greener earth. By focusing on emerging beverage categories and maintaining fiscal discipline, the company ensures its brands align with market needs, delivering quality and value.

About Spider Energy:

Spider Energy is not your typical energy drink. It contains a potent blend designed to invigorate and energize. Each serving delivers 240 mg of caffeine, complemented by 300 mg of Taurine, 50 mg of Panax Ginseng, and 50 mg of Guarana Extract. Additionally, Spider Energy is enriched with essential B vitamins and electrolytes, ensuring a balanced boost for those who consume it. Its unique formulation sets it apart in the market, catering to those seeking a powerful energy surge without compromising quality.

About Golden Grail Beverages:

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build, and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands with a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence, and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution, and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

+1 561-800-3891

+1 561-800-3891>>>

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations, and its financial performance and condition. Also, it includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

