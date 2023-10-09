Sacks Parente Golf Names Golf Industry Veteran Scott White As Its Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former President and CEO of the Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company will oversee all of SPG's business operations



CAMARILLO, CA, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPGC) (“SPG” or the“Company”), a technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, has announced the appointment of golf industry veteran Scott White as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

White will assume a pivotal leadership position with the primary responsibility of overseeing the day-to-day business operations of the company, including managing SPG's operations at its manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, Missouri.

“I am honored to accept this role with Sacks Parente Golf,” said White.“With a dedicated team of good, passionate and talented indviduals, coupled with a commitment to innovation and great products, this brand is poised for an exiciting future. I see tremendous opportunity on the horizon, and I'm eager to lead this team as we navigate the path ahead. I have every confidence that together we will harness this potential and achieve remarkable success.”

A seasoned golf industry veteran, White joins SPG with extensive experience. He most recently served as President and CEO of the Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company for seven years, driving consecutive annual revenue growth and transforming the business model. Prior to his time at Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company, he held key positions at other notable brands including Callaway Golf, TaylorMade Golf Company and True Temper Sports.

“We are pleased to welcome Scott to our team,” said Tim Triplett, President, CEO and Co-founder Sacks Parente Golf.“His outstanding track record, deep industry expertise and visionary perspective closely align with our brand values and aspirations. With Scott's addition to our team, we are optimistic about the promising future ahead for our innovative brand.”

The announcement comes on the heels of the release of SPG's newest putter, the Series 91“The Duke” putter which features SPG's patented Ultra-Low Balace Point (U.L.B.P.) technology, face-forward CG and ultra-high MOI.

Test results from Golf Labs prove that SPG putters help golfers make more putts because of improved swing path, improved tempo, more distance control, better head release/closure, and more putter head feel.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. is a technology-forward golf company, with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories. The Company's innovative accomplishments include: the First Vernier Acuity putter, patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (U.L.B.P.) putter technology, weight-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG) design, and pioneering ultra-light carbon fiber putter shafts. In consideration of its growth opportunities in shaft technologies, in April of 2022, the Company expanded its manufacturing business to include advanced premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. It is the Company's intent to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States, while also expanding into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance its growth. The Company's future expansions may include broadening its offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to its premium brand. The Company currently sells its products through resellers, the Company's websites, and distributors in the United States, Japan, and South Korea. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

