Nanocoatings Market Size Is Worth USD 53.42 Billion By 2032 | Emergen Research

The global Nanocoatings Market is expected to reach USD 53.42 Billion by 2032, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The nanocoatings market is experiencing rapid growth attributed to its increasing demand in end-user industries such as healthcare, automotive, building & construction, electronics, marine, energy, water treatment, and packaging. The surging demand for nanocoatings in the healthcare sector is projected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period. Antimicrobial nanocoatings are essential for indwelling catheters possessing a high risk of microbial infection. Moreover, these are deployed in surgical instruments, bone replacement materials, and prosthetic devices. Also, biofilms of yeasts and oral bacteria may result in several localized ailments in the oral cavity, such as dental caries, oral thrush, periodontal disease, tooth root & pulp disease, and dental implant dental braces infections. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to boost the market demand for nanocoatings. The Department of Science and Technology (DST), India, has given its approval to apply antiviral nanocoatings masks meant to be used to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The approval has been provided for N-95 and Triple Layer Medical masks, under the Mission on Nano Science and Technology. Stringent regulatory norms governing the use of nanotechnology and nanomaterial may hamper the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The application of nanotechnology leads to product characteristics that vary from the products manufactured through the conventional process. Therefore, the safety evaluations/effectiveness of FDA-regulated goods that comprise or involve the usage of nanomaterial should consider the distinctive features and characteristics that may be exhibited by nanomaterial.

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 6,101.8 million CAGR (2020 - 2032) 18.4% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 53.42 billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016 - 2018 Forecast period 2020 - 2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Millions, and CAGR from 2020 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, distribution channel, industry verticals, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Eikos Inc., Buhler Partec GmbH, Integran Technologies Inc., Bio-Gate AG, Nanofilm Ltd., Nanoveer Technologies LLC, Cima Nanotech Inc., P2i, Inframat Corporation, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, and Nanogate AG Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The leading players in the nanocoatings market are equipped with enhanced production facilities and are involved in various R&D activities. A few leading players in the nanocoatings market include:



Eikos Inc.

Buhler Partec GmbH

Integran Technologies Inc.

BioGate AG

Nanofilm Ltd.

Nanoveer Technologies LLC

Cima Nanotech Inc.

P2i

Inramat Corporation

Nanophase Technologies Corporation Nanogate AG

In March 2020, P2i, a leading market player, entered into a collaboration with Samsung intended to deploy Barrier nanocoating technology across numerous smartphone models from the year 2019, enhancing protection from liquid and water to the internal modules of specific Samsung Galaxy smartphones. P2i's Barrier is a next-generation waterproofing technology, which provides higher levels of liquid protection and allows producers to protect the components, in spite of water leakage into the device.

Buy Premium Copy of Nanocoatings Market Growth Report (2023-2032) at:

Key Highlights from The Report



By product, antimicrobial held the largest nanocoatings markets share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 18.0% in the forecast period. Antibacterial applications of nanocoatings are garnering importance to avert the disastrous impacts of antibiotic resistance. Nanocoatings may be used as diagnostics, preventives, drug carriers, and synergetic in the antimicrobial therapies.

By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is projected to grow at a faster rate of 20.9% in the period 2020-2032, as this mode of distribution has the advantage of providing a broader exposure to the product produced by the manufacturers, especially with the proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity.

By industry vertical, the building & construction sector is likely to grow at a rate of 18.5% in the period 2020-2032. Nanocoatings are the thin film coatings of the nanoscale range that are implemented to protect the surface of numerous construction materials, such as glass, concrete, marble, steel, and sand limestone, among others. These coatings assist in protecting them from friction reduction, heat resistance, corrosion, and environmental influences, including algae, moss, water, and oil stains. North America dominated the nanocoatings market in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 17.7% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the North American Market is owing to the growth of the healthcare industry, advancement in technology, and the presence of market players in the region.

To gain access to the complete research report, visit @

Emergen Research has segmented the global nanocoatings market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2032)



Antimicrobial



Anti-Fouling & Easy-to-Clean



Self-Cleaning



Anti-Fingerprints

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2032)



Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2032)



Healthcare



Automotive



Building & Construction



Electronics



Marine



Energy



Water Treatment



Packaging

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Europe



Germany



UK



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



MEA



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of MEA

Water Treatment Biocides Market By Application (Oil & Gas, Mining, Municipal Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper, Swimming Pools, Power Plants), By Product Type (Non-oxidizing Biocides, Oxidizing Biocides), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Construction Sealants Market By Resin Type, By Usage, By Product Type, By Application, By Industry Vertical, Forecasts to 2027

Plastic Waste Management Market By Polymer Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, LDPE, PET, PVC), By Source (Residential, Industrial, Commercial), By Service (Recycling, Energy Recovery, Landfills), By Application (Packaging, Construction, Textile, Building & Construction, and Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Collagen Peptides Market , By Form (Solid and Liquid), By Source (Bovine, Porcine, and Marine & Poultry), By Application (Nutritional Products, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, and Personal Care Products), and By Region Forecast to 2030

