Global Bioreactors Market Size To Reach USD 2,815.71 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

Current Market Scenario: The global Bioreactors Market size is expected to reach USD 1,407.6 Million in 2021 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing biopharmaceutical investments, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, product innovation, and favorable government initiatives to develop more modernized healthcare infrastructure are some major factors expected to drive market revenue growth. Drivers: Increased usage of single-use bioreactors by biopharmaceutical companies and research institutions is driving revenue growth of the bioreactors market to a significant extent during the forecast period. Single-Use Bioreactors (SUBs) are more cost-effective and flexible than traditional bioreactors for small-scale research and lab-scale applications. Usage of SUBs for biopharmaceutical production has been increasing since it is more cost-effective for small-scale operations, and this is expected to continue driving market revenue growth. Restraints: Regulatory concerns about the use of bioreactors, as well as increasing stringent government policies are expected to hamper market revenue growth. Also, the market revenue growth is being hampered by a lack of adequate storage facilities, vulnerability to leaching, and transportation. Moreover, the large-scale disposal of plastic derivatives is becoming a growing environmental concern, hindering market revenue growth during the forecast period. Growth Projections: The global bioreactors market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period and revenue is expected to increase from USD 1,503.5 Million in 2022 to USD 2,815.71 Million in 2032. Rising incidence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and cancer is a major factor driving revenue growth of the market. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The Covid-19 pandemic posed unprecedented challenges across the healthcare sector as well as research centers, laboratories, and consumers as well as the global economy. Manufacturing facilities were temporarily closed to prevent spread of the infection, causing supply chain disruption and shortage of raw materials and finished goods. The pandemic has strained the healthcare system, necessitating rapid development of vaccines and monoclonal antibodies to prevent further infection. This also resulted in increased R&D in cell culture medium, which grows in bioreactors.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 1,407.6 Million CAGR (2022–2032) 6.5% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 2,815.71 Million Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019–2020 Forecast period 2022–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Material type, range, control type, suppliers, production scale, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Fluor Corporation, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., M+W Group GmbH, Faithful+Gould, Flad Architects, CRB Consulting Engineers, Inc., Solaris, Biotech Solutions, Danaher Corporation, INFORS HT, and Merck KGaA Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global bioreactors market is fairly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized players accounting for majority market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective bioreactors. Some major companies included in the global bioreactors market report are:

Fluor Corporation
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
M+W Group GmbH
Faithful+Gould
Flad Architects
CRB Consulting Engineers, Inc.
Solaris Biotech Solutions
Danaher Corporation
INFORS HT
Merck KGaA



Fluor Corporation

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

M+W Group GmbH

Faithful+Gould

Flad Architects

CRB Consulting Engineers, Inc.

Solaris Biotech Solutions

Danaher Corporation

INFORS HT Merck KGaA

Strategic Development



In March 2020, Danaher announced complete acquisition of the biopharma business of General Electric Life Sciences, called CYTIVA. This strategy helped the company in setting up a footprint in the market.

In March 2020, Sartorius launched BIOSTAT STR Generation 3 single-use bioreactor with BIOBRAIN making biopharmaceutical development and production simpler, safer, and faster. This launch helped the company to increase its business growth in the market.

In February 2020, Eppendorf launched SciVario twin, which is a bioreactor controller system for small bench-scale bioreactors. Launch of the next-generation bio controller enabled remote monitoring of cell culture processes.

In January 2020, Applikon Biotechnology B.V. which is a leader in the supply and development of advanced bioreactor systems has been acquired by Getinge (Sweden). This acquisition aims to strengthen Getinge's Life Science business segment. In April 2019, Freeline (UK). Which is a leading biotechnology company entered into a partnership with Pall Corporation (US). This partnership aims to implement the iCELLis bioreactor system in Freeline's Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) manufacturing platform. In addition, this partnership will enable quality production of AAV gene therapy vectors.

Current Trends and Innovations:

Significant R&D investments, rising adoption of single-use bioreactors, technological advancements in bioreactors, and rapid growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are trends in the market.

Bioreactor innovations help to advance biological processes. Among the innovations are process analytical technology, continuous manufacturing, and single-use devices. Single-use bioreactors have been widely used in industrial biomanufacturing facilities. They offer lower contamination, multiple biologics output, and enable manufacturing of multiple goods on the same floor.

Geographical Outlook:

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Rapid market revenue growth is attributable to rising demand for bioreactors and increasing number of companies focusing on expanding their business in different countries, rapidly growing biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and increasing adoption of single-use bioreactors.

Emergen Research has segmented the global bioreactors market on the basis of material type, range, control type, suppliers, production scale, end-use, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)







Glass



Single-Use Stainless Steel

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)







5L-20L



20L-200L



200L-1500L Above 1500L

Control Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)







Manual Automated

Suppliers Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)







OEMs



EPCs System Integrators

Production Scale Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)







Lab-Scale Production



Pilot-Scale Production Full-Scale Production

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)







R&D Departments



R&D Institutes



Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers



Biopharmaceutical Companies



Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Russia



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of MEA

About Emergen Research

