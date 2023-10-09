Anaptys To Provide Overview Of Rosnilimab, A PD-1 Agonist, At Virtual R&D Event On Wednesday, Oct. 25

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Webcast at 4:15pm ET/1:15pm PT on Wednesday, Oct. 25



SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced it will host a virtual R&D event for the investment community on rosnilimab, a PD-1 agonist antibody, at 4:15pm ET/1:15pm PT on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Independent medical experts and members of Anaptys senior management will discuss:





PD-1 biology and rosnilimab's mechanism of action

Rheumatoid arthritis: Unmet need, market opportunity and Phase 2 development plan which initiated in August Second indication (to be unveiled during this webcast): Unmet need, market opportunity and Phase 2 development plan which will initiate in Q4 2023



The approximately 90-minute event will be followed by a Q&A session with Anaptys senior management.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the Anaptys website at . A replay of the webcast, including supporting materials, will be available following the event.

About rosnilimab



Rosnilimab is a novel PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody that reduces overactive T cell inflammation. It has two distinct mechanisms of action, depletion and agonism, prevalent both in inflamed tissue and the periphery, targeting PD-1+ T cells broadly impacting multiple drivers of disease pathogenesis. To date, rosnilimab has been well-tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicities and no serious treatment-related adverse events reported.

About Anaptys



Anaptys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics. It is developing immune cell modulators, including two checkpoint agonists in clinical-stage development, for autoimmune and inflammatory disease: rosnilimab, its PD-1 agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; and ANB032, its BTLA agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Its preclinical immune cell modulator portfolio includes ANB033, an anti-CD122 antagonist antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. In addition, Anaptys has developed two cytokine antagonists available for out-licensing: imsidolimab, an anti-IL-36R antagonist, in Phase 3 for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, and etokimab, an anti-IL-33 antagonist for the treatment of respiratory disorders that is Phase 2/3 ready. Anaptys has also discovered multiple therapeutic antibodies licensed to GSK in a financial collaboration for immune-oncology, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)), an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (cobolimab, GSK4069889) and an anti-LAG-3 antagonist antibody (GSK4074386).

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to: the timing of initiation of the company's clinical trials, including rosnilimab's clinical trial in a second indication; and the company's ability to find a licensing partner for imsidolimab or etokimab and the timing of any such transaction. Statements including words such as“plan,”“continue,”“expect,” or“ongoing” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties related to the company's ability to advance its product candidates, obtain regulatory approval of and ultimately commercialize its product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the company's ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, the company's ability to protect intellectual property and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading“Risk Factors” in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact:



Nick Montemarano

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Strategic Communications

858.732.0178

