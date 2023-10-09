Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Supports Flashbots

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company , has issued updates for the day of October 9, 2023.



OKX Wallet Now Supports Flashbots

OKX Wallet is pleased to announce it is now supporting Flashbots, a pioneering research and development initiative focused on mitigating the Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) challenges prevalent in the Ethereum network. MEV denotes the potential gains miners can secure through manipulating transaction sequences in the blocks they generate. Flashbots aims to optimize the MEV marketplace substantially diminishing the adverse effects of MEV.

Users can click "More" in any Swap transaction and click "MEV Protection" to choose whether to turn on MEV protection. OKX wallet will send transactions to trusted third-party nodes (such as Flashbots private pool) instead of regular transaction pools to ensure that the order of transactions does not change.

OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.

