Blockchain In Retail Market Size Witnesses Unprecedented Growth Globally

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Blockchain in retail driven by supply chain transparency, secure transactions, and data privacy, reshaping industry dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global blockchain in retail market size was valued at $83 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $11.18 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 84.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Blockchain as a digital technology has progressed a lot in the recent years. And among all the end users, the financial sector has been experiencing a major transformation. However, retailers are also exploring potential applications and benefits of blockchains across the retail industry. Online payments, card-based payment methods, and loyalty rewards and management have become dominant and gained huge traction in the recent past and, blockchain is expected to support all these changes by enabling increased speed of transaction and real-time processing.

Request Sample PDF Report at:

Blockchain's distributed ledger technology is bringing unprecedented transparency to retail supply chains. Retailers are leveraging blockchain to track the journey of products from manufacturer to consumer. This not only helps in reducing fraud and counterfeit goods but also ensures that consumers can trace the origin and authenticity of products, promoting trust and ethical sourcing.

Blockchain is simplifying payment processes for both retailers and customers. Through cryptocurrency and smart contracts, retailers can reduce transaction costs, eliminate intermediaries, and speed up payment settlements. Customers benefit from faster and more secure transactions, making online and in-store shopping experiences more efficient.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know:

Data breaches are a significant concern in the retail industry. Blockchain provides a secure framework for protecting customer data. Retailers can store customer information in a decentralized and encrypted manner, reducing the risk of data breaches and ensuring that consumers have more control over their personal information.

Retailers are using blockchain to create more effective and engaging loyalty programs. Blockchain-based loyalty tokens can be traded among different retailers or converted into discounts and rewards, offering customers greater flexibility and value. This fosters stronger customer loyalty and drives repeat business.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (253 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

By region, North America dominated the global market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period due to presence of major market players and on-going developments in blockchain technology. Also, rise in data security concerns among retailers is also a key factor that is expected to fuel the blockchain in retail market in this region in upcoming years. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Some of the key blockchain in retail industry players profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd., Bitfury Group Limited, Cognizant, Infosys Limited,International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

Inquire Here Before Buying:

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.



David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn