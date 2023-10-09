Iconic Street Food Sensation Cig Kofte Conquers European Palates, Emerges As A Rival To Doner

(MENAFN- B2Press) Cig kofte producer Komagene will showcase Turkish cuisine at ANUGA in Cologne.“Cig Kofte is a major competitor to doner in Europe,” states Chairman of the Board of Komagene.

GERMANY - Cig kofte, the 4000-year-old culinary gem, originating from Anatolia and translating as“raw meatballs” to English, is challenging the dominance of doner in the European street food scene. With the rising popularity of street flavours and vegan consumption in Europe, the vegan version of cig kofte, rich in fibre, is seeing a surge in consumer preference and is especially finding favour with Europeans seeking delicious, healthy, green, and plant-based food options.

Currently, Europe is home to over 500 establishments specializing in this iconic dish, with Germany housing a majority.“Cig kofte is a major competitor to doner in Europe,” states Mevlüt Ceyhun Tekdemir, Chairman of the Board of Komagene. European entrepreneurs, particularly Turks, have expressed growing interest in opening cig kofte establishments, leveraging its appeal as a completely natural, herbal, and fibrous food option.

The cig kofte from Komagene are prepared to extremely high standards. Bulgur, ground in stone mills, is mixed with renowned isot from Kahramanmaraş and 21 varieties of other spices, augmented with walnuts, almonds, and hazelnuts. Komagene Flavour Base utilizes advanced technology to knead cig kofte to traditional taste and consistency, offering a meat-free alternative that resonates with vegan dieters globally.

Semiha Demiral, Deputy General Manager of Komagene, emphasized their position as a globally recognized brand in cig kofte.“Initially favoured by immigrants familiar with this flavour, cig kofte is no longer a cultural and ethnic taste. It's an affordable and satisfying flavour that has penetrated the eating habits of Europeans,” states Demiral.

Komagene, heralded as Turkiye's number one fast-food brand by the Turkish Ekonomist magazine, has nearly 2,500 branches worldwide and continues to expand its European presence. The brand, acclaimed for its adherence to quality and healthy production principles, is also accredited by several international independent organizations and holds prestigious food certificates like GFSI-approved BRGC, IFS, and FSSC 22000.

Komagene will showcase Turkish cuisine at ANUGA, the world's largest food fair in Cologne, Germany, from 7-11 October. The fair is a convergence of around 10,000 food giants, and Komagene aims to spice up the event with its sumptuous flavours. This participation will also facilitate discussions with potential business partners regarding franchise investments.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022