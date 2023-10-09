Oil prices surge amid escalating Israel-Hamas conflict

(MENAFN) In morning trading on Monday, oil prices experienced a notable increase of approximately four percent, driven by mounting military clashes between Israel and Hamas, which have heightened political uncertainty in the region. Brent, a pivotal benchmark for a significant portion of the world's oil, exhibited a surge of 3.76 percent, reaching USD87.76 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the gauge that monitors U.S. crude, saw an even more pronounced rise of 4.08 percent, bringing it to USD86.17 per barrel.



The catalyst behind this surge in oil prices is the intensification of hostilities between the ruling Hamas group in the Gaza Strip and Israel. On Saturday, Hamas launched what is considered the largest military assault on Israel in several decades, characterized by the firing of thousands of rockets and the infiltration of dozens of fighters across the heavily fortified border. In response, Israel initiated a barrage of air strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged the potential for a protracted conflict, referring to it as a "long war."



As the Israel-Hamas conflict enters its third day, the combined death toll stemming from the Hamas attack on southern Israel and Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip has tragically surpassed 1,100 lives. This ongoing violence has not only raised concerns about the immediate humanitarian crisis but has also had repercussions on the global oil market, with investors closely monitoring the situation for potential disruptions in the supply chain.



The surge in oil prices underscores the delicate balance between geopolitics and global energy markets. The Israel-Hamas conflict, with its profound human toll, is now reverberating in the realm of commodity trading, further highlighting the interconnectedness of world events and their impact on the global economy. As the situation unfolds, the world watches with concern, seeking a path towards peace and stability in the region.

