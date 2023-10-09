Morphic Therapeutic To Host Webcast To Present EMERALD-1 Full Data Set

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced it will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the complete results from the open-label EMERALD-1 Phase 2a study of MORF-057 in adults with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. The positive topline results from EMERALD-1 were reported in April of this year and the full data set will be presented at the upcoming UEG Week 2023.



The webcast and call will be held at 7:45 AM Eastern Time on October 12, 2023.

A live webcast of the call will be available via this link or on the Investors section of Morphic's website, at An archived replay will be available on the company's website following the conference call. To join the question-and-answer queue on the live conference call, please click here to register and receive a personalized dial in number.

About MORF-057

Morphic is developing MORF-057 as a selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of the α4β7 integrin for patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). α4β7 has been clinically validated as a target for the treatment of IBD by the success of the approved injectable antibody therapeutic vedolizumab. MORF-057, like vedolizumab, is designed to block the interactions between α4β7 on the surface of lymphocytes and the mucosal endothelial cell ligand MAdCAM-1, substantially reducing lymphocyte migration from the bloodstream into intestinal mucosal tissues and avoiding inflammation that is associated with IBD.

About Morphic Therapeutic

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis, and cancer. Morphic is also advancing its pipeline and discovery activities in collaboration with Schrödinger using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company's unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit .

