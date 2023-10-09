Persevering Through Seasons Of Despair” Premiered Onto The Amazon's Top 10 New Release In Its Genre

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inspired by her own family's experience with PTSD following their military service, author pens inspiring daily devotional

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Briley & Baxter Publications is proud to announce the release of Persevering Through Seasons of Despair written by Debra Fredette . It was released on October 3 and immediately made Amazon 's Top 10 New Release in its genre. The book is available at Barnes & Noble , Amazon and other online retailers. This is the second book for Fredette, who writes from her heart and her faith.

“My inspiration for the book came from my appreciation and love for our veterans and those who are currently serving in the US armed forces,” shared Fredette.“Three generations of my family served in the military, and I have family members, who are the fourth generation, currently serving. I have witnessed the destruction of PTSD -it affects the whole family. My children and I have dealt with the aftermath of war because my ex-husband fought in the Vietnam War and is a victim of PTSD. My dad fought in World War II and he suffered from PTSD as well.”

Fredette said that while she was praying for troops and veterans, God laid it on her heart to write a daily devotional that will encourage and help people fight the enemy of despair. Her experiences helped her create this daily devotional for others.

“I believe this book is a good tool for anyone who is suffering from anxiety, depression or fear,” she said.“It has a daily reading, a battle plan, and a battle song that will help people fight the forces coming against them. It is my prayer that my book will give readers hope, encouragement and the desire to break free from the spirit of despair.”

About the Author:

Debra Fredette is a native of Massachusetts. As a missionary, widow, mother, youth group leader, mentor, medical professional and teacher, she has been able to fulfill her dream of helping others conquer their fears, persevere through life's challenges and become who they were created to be. Although she has a degree in science, her real credentials lie in her personal life experiences in which she survived cancer, divorce, the deaths of immediate family members, unemployment, the loss of a home, physical and mental abuse, oppression and betrayal. She is currently working as a tutor and enjoys writing, golfing, skiing, as well as fellowshipping with her family and friends.

About Briley & Baxter Publications

Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Briley & Baxter Publications was founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula. Briley & Baxter Publications works with authors in a variety of genres, including non-fiction, young adult, children's, science fiction, self-help and inspirational. Their books are available through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes and other major distributors. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to different animal rescue organizations.

