Featurespace Strengthens Board And Executive Management Team

- FeaturespaceCAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Len Laufer joins as Non-Executive DirectorLen Laufer, a Leader in Data Science and Technology across the Financial Services Industry, is appointed to Featurespace board as Non-Exec Director .Mr. Laufer brings a rare combination of experience as both a successful entrepreneur and Fortune 100 leader across industries. In 1997, he founded Argus Information and Advisory Services and grew the company over the next 15 years into a leading provider of information and analytical solutions to the payments industry. After selling the business in 2012, Mr. Laufer went on to lead JPMorgan Chase's machine learning and data science efforts as Head of Intelligent Solutions. Most recently, he served as CEO of Cerberus Technology Solutions, the operating subsidiary of Cerberus Capital Management, which focused on the use of technology, data, and artificial intelligence in investment activities and at the firm's portfolio companies. Mr. Laufer also served as Co-Chairman of the Board for Alberstons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in North America, until 2021.“We are delighted Len has decided to join our board, we welcome learning from his vast experience and benefiting from his support for our continued growth”. Martina King"Featurespace has developed and implemented world class fraud and financial crime prevention solutions. I am very excited to support the continued growth and innovation of this exceptional company.” Len Laufer.Tim Vanderham commences his role as Chief Operating OfficerTim Vanderham brings over twenty years of experience in building and transforming technology businesses and developing platforms that solve clients' problems. Tim most recently served on the executive leadership team of NCR, a leading provider of financial and consumer transaction technologies, where he was the Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for the company. During his time at NCR, Tim helped transition the company from a hardware/software business to a SaaS subscription business model. Prior to NCR, Tim served in leadership roles across Thomson Reuters (2 years) and IBM (18 years) where he was focused on driving business and technology transformation to better serve consumers and drive business results.“Tim has been working with us for the past six months as our interim CTO. In this role Tim has demonstrated his leadership of technology transformation, with a focus on client success, and won the confidence of our teams. His promotion to the permanent role of COO ensures our technology vision will be led by a highly talented and experienced individual. I'm proud to welcome Tim to our leadership team .“ Martina King, CEO.“I am thrilled to be joining Featurespace at such an exciting and critical time within the Financial Services segment. It is clear Featurespace has an extremely talented team, a differentiated technology that provides value to our clients and a critical purpose – to protect the world from fraud and financial crime. It is an honor to work alongside so many talented people at Featurespace and to help lead the next phase of growth for our company.” Tim Vanderham, COO.Dr Karthik Tadinada becomes a Featurespace FellowDr Karthik Tadinada, following 9 years of dedicated service to building Featurespace in a variety of executive roles, most recently as COO, has been appointed to the new position of Featurespace Fellow. Karthik's contribution to the company has been stellar, joining as a Data Scientist and rising to COO. Karthik will be spending his time immersed in new technologies, their use cases and working with customers.

