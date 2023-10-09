Specialty Feed Additives Market Rising At 5.2% CAGR To Top US$ 20.5 Billion By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- High meat consumption is expected to be a significant factor influencing demand for specialty feed additives in the U.S. over the coming years. Implementation of strict food safety mandates, high demand for processed meat products, and increasing awareness about health and fitness are other prospects that could positively impact specialty feed additive sales in the country throughout the forecast period.The Nutrition-Boosting Features of Specialty Feed Additives Bring Positive Developments for Global Stakeholders. The global appetite for specialty feed additives is set to surge at a 5.2% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2033. At present, the worldwide specialty feed additives market size commands a value of US$ 12.3 billion, with forecasts predicting it to soar to US$ 20.5 billion by the conclusion of 2033.For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:For example, several specialty feed additives incorporate vital nutrients like Vitamin A and zinc, essential for the optimal growth and development of animals. These additives also enhance feed digestibility, enabling animals to extract maximum nutrients from their diet.In terms of feedstock, it is anticipated that acidifier-based feed additives will dominate the global market from 2023 to 2033. Acidifiers play a crucial role in promoting gut health by regulating intestinal flora, bolstering overall digestion, and fortifying the animal's immune system, all while curbing the growth of harmful microorganisms. Moreover, feed products designed for poultry and equine nutrition are increasingly incorporating macro minerals like salt and calcium to support enhanced animal growth.On a regional scale, the Asia Pacific specialty feed additives market is experiencing substantial growth throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the region's heavy reliance on cattle farming and the burgeoning demand for animal protein. Meanwhile, the cattle industry in developed Western markets is striving to achieve sustainable production methods, aiming for cost efficiency and superior product quality.Key Takeaways:-China is poised to hold a share of 35% in the global market for specialty feed additive from 2023 to 2033.-The United States market is poised to expand at a steady CAGR of 5% between 2023 and 2033.-Europe accounts for a significant revenue in the global market for specialty feed additives.-Based on functionality, palatability enhancement sector is slated to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2023 and 2033.-By feedstock, acidifiers are estimated to account for a sizeable share in the global market for specialty feed additives.Factors Driving Growth:Escalating Demand for Organic Feed and Additives: The increasing requirement for organically sourced feed and feed additives, along with the pursuit of uniformity in meat products, is expected to drive market growth.Growing Consumer Awareness: The rising awareness among consumers regarding the benefits associated with the utilization of specialty feed additives is poised to stimulate market expansion.Elevated Demand for Livestock Products: The increasing consumer demand for livestock-derived products such as dairy and eggs is likely to create new growth opportunities in the market.Challenges and Restraints:Antibiotic Bans: Various countries' prohibitions on the use of antibiotics in feed may lead to sluggish growth in the global specialty feed additives market.Health Concerns: Health-related concerns, including potential negative impacts on human health and the possibility of allergic reactions, could serve as impediments to market growth.Competitive Landscape:Prime specialty feed additive manufacturers are taking up collaborative efforts to develop new products and expand their business scope across the world. These established market players are also increasing their market presence through new mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.In June 2022, Cargill, a leading food conglomerate announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire a renowned name in the plant-based phytogenic additives business called Delacon. Through this acquisition, Cargill has strengthened its foothold in the additives and animal feed business.Specialty feed additive suppliers are investing in R&D to fast-track the launch of novel products that will allow them to maximize their revenue generation capacity globally.In November 2022, ADM, a leading name in animal and human nutrition announced the launch of two new products in its in-feed sweetening solution range called SUCRAM for livestock. These new sweeteners are developed by ADM's global feed additive business.In April 2022, Amlan International, the animal health division of Oil-Dri Corporation of America announced the launch of new feed additives to its existing product portfolio. The addition includes a natural alternative to anticoccidial drugs and for antibiotic-free poultry production, the company launched a natural pathogen.Key Companies Profiled:-Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S-Koninklijke DSM N.V.-Brookside Agra-Evonik Industries-Nutreco N.V.-Novus International-DuPont de Nemours Inc.-BASF SE-Akzo Nobel Surface Chemistry AB-Kemin Industries Inc.-Neovia Group-Novozymes A/SGet Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Check out more related studies published by Fact Research:Potting Mix Additives Market : Potting is something that gardeners and plant growers need to do periodically for plant nutrition. Soil is an essential part of potting and thus, for healthy root development in plants, it is important to add good soil. Different mixes and additives are added to soil to enrich soil quality.Nanoencapsulated Food Additives Market : The global nanoencapsulated food additives market is majorly distributed in the research segment and several small manufacturers are actively working together. The nanoencapsulated food additives market has the potential for delivering nutrients and enhancing the bioavailability and delivery of nutraceuticals for therapeutic and other disease prevention effects.About Us:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. 