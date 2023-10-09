Pregnancy Pillow Market Size To Grow With 3.2% CAGR, Reaching US$ 891 Million By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pregnancy Pillow Market

Prevalence of Restless Legs Syndrome among Pregnant Women Is Driving an Increased Demand for Pregnancy Pillows

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The increasing purchasing power of individuals in the United States is anticipated to be a significant driver behind the growing sales of pregnancy pillows in the region. Additionally, the rising awareness regarding maternity products is expected to create lucrative opportunities for industry players.The global pregnancy pillow market size is projected to advance at a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.2% from 2023 to 2033. Consequently, the worldwide demand for pregnancy pillows is poised to attain a market value of US$ 891 million by the conclusion of 2033, marking a substantial increase from its current valuation of US$ 650 million in 2023. Pregnancy pillows, often utilized as maternity pillows by pregnant women, serve the vital purpose of providing support for spinal and back alignment. Pregnancy pillows, often utilized as maternity pillows by pregnant women, serve the vital purpose of providing support for spinal and back alignment. These exceptionally comfortable pillows find application during sleep and relaxation, aiding pregnant women in adjusting their posture and body positions for enhanced comfort.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:-The value of the global pregnancy pillow market is forecasted to reach US$ 650 million in 2023.-Demand for pregnancy pillows is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2033.-Sales of pregnancy pillows are estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 891 million by the end of 2033.-North America is anticipated to hold around 40% market revenue share by the end of 2033.

"Increasing celebrity endorsements, broad use of online retailers, and growing advancements in the material used in maternity pillows are projected to contribute to increased sales of pregnancy pillows across the globe,"

Pregnancy pillows serve a crucial role in improving blood circulation during pregnancy, offering various shapes and sizes to cater to diverse needs globally. The increasing prevalence of pregnancy underscores the growing demand for maternity pillows.The demand for various types of pregnancy pillows is on the rise worldwide, primarily due to the common issue of Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS) during pregnancy. RLS can contribute to stillborn births, making it a significant concern. The underlying cause of this health issue often lies in improper sleeping positions. Consequently, the widespread awareness of RLS among women is expected to drive the demand for maternity pillows, creating additional growth prospects for the industry.The adoption of maternity pillows as an essential tool for alleviating back, knee, and neck pain is poised to generate lucrative opportunities for key market players. Consumers across the globe are increasingly interested in pregnancy pillows, spurred by rapid innovations in the raw materials used for their production. The incorporation of organic stuffing in pregnancy pillows represents a noteworthy advancement within the industry. These newly developed pillows are designed to provide pregnant women with a restful night's sleep. These key features and innovations in pregnancy pillows are expected to fuel their demand over the coming decade.Key Market Players:Key suppliers of pregnancy pillows are spending a handsome amount on various promotional activities and strengthening their supply chain management systems. Effective supply channels ensure the quick and safe delivery of products to respective users. Key Companies Profiled:-The Boppy Company-Leachco-Queen Rose-PharMeDoc-Naomi Home-Cozy Bump Corporation-Medela AG-Easygrow AS

Country-wise Insights:

Pregnancy Pillows Demand Surging in the United States:"Rising Prosperity Among Americans Fuels Demand for Comfort-Oriented Products"

The increasing affluence of the American population is expected to contribute to the growing sales of pregnancy pillows in the United States. Moreover, a heightened awareness regarding maternity-related products is foreseen to create profitable opportunities for industry stakeholders.

European Nation Offers the Most Promising Business Prospects:"Government-Led Initiatives in Germany Drive Lucrative Opportunities in the Pregnancy Pillow Market"

Government bodies in Germany are actively endorsing the use of pregnancy pillows in response to incidents of stillbirth associated with Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS). Germans exhibit a strong commitment to health consciousness and allocate a substantial portion of their resources to healthcare facilities, a trend expected to stimulate demand for pregnancy pillows in the country 