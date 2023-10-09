Oil prices fall amid economic concerns, bond yields surge

(MENAFN) Oil prices ended the week with gains on Friday, but it was a challenging week for the oil market as it experienced its most substantial weekly decline since March. Brent, the leading global oil benchmark, increased by 0.61 percent, or USD0.51, settling at USD84.58 per barrel. Similarly, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the gauge for U.S. crude oil, saw a 0.58 percent rise, or USD0.48, closing at USD82.63 per barrel.



Despite these daily gains, the overarching trend for the week was a significant downturn. Brent witnessed an approximate 11 percent drop, while WTI experienced a decline of over 8 percent. This decline was primarily driven by concerns in the market related to the persistence of high interest rates, which raised worries about a potential slowdown in global economic growth. Such an economic slowdown, if realized, could have adverse effects on fuel demand, thereby influencing oil prices.



“Brent crude has fallen over USD10 since the end of last month as surging global bond yields have crippled the global growth outlook,” stated Edward Moya, an experienced market analyst at Oanda.



“Energy stocks have gone from Wall Street's best trade to it is time to abandon ship. US gasoline demand destruction is intensifying and – given how overbought the energy market was in September – momentum oil selling has been fierce,” he claimed.

