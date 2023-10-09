Azerbaijan, Russia Discuss Implementation Of North-South Transport Corridor Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On 9 October, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin
Mustafayev met with First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian
Federation Andrey Belousov, who is on a business trip to our
country, according to Cabinet of Ministers, Azernews reports.
It was noted that the meeting discussed prospects of cooperation
in the transport and logistics sector, including the implementation
of the North-South transport corridor project and cooperation in
the shipbuilding sector.
It should be noted that the International North–South Transport
Corridor (INSTC) is a 7,200-km (4500 mile) long multi-mode network
of ship, rail, and road route for moving freight between India,
Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe. The route
primarily involves moving freight from India, Iran, Azerbaijan and
the Russian Federation via ship, rail and road. The objective of
the corridor is to increase trade connectivity between major cities
such as Mumbai, Moscow, Tehran, Baku, Bandar Abbas, Astrakhan,
Bandar Anzali, etc.
Besides, dry runs of two routes were conducted in 2014, the
first was Mumbai to Baku via Bandar Abbas and the second was Mumbai
to Astrakhan via Bandar Abbas, Tehran and Bandar Anzali.
