Economist: Trade Turnover Btw Azerbaijan, Georgia Could Hit Record This Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
The relationship between Azerbaijan and Georgia has historical
roots and these two countries are united by many factors including
economic ones. These two countries are not only neighbors and
friends but also important strategic partners, and are
well-integrated with each other.
Thus, Georgia plays an important transit role in the delivery of
Azerbaijan's energy resources to the European markets.
Simultaneously, Azerbaijan is one of the major investors in
Georgia, and Azerbaijan's SOCAR is the biggest taxpayer in Georgia.
Therefore, relations with Georgia are of particular importance in
Azerbaijan's policy regarding neighboring countries.
Reciprocal visits of the heads of countries positively affect
these relations and help to develop the relations further. The
visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Tbilisi on October 8
is one of them. During the visit, several issues relating to the
economy were discussed and it is believed that this business visit
will contribute to the further development of high-level relations
between the two countries and to the strengthening of cooperation
in areas of mutual interest.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, economist
Eldaniz Amirov noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and
Georgia are generally at a high level. However, the trade turnover
between the two countries is not high in comparison with other
countries. He thinks that the potential between these countries is
big, and to realize it, the two countries need to review their
existing potential.
“The relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia are generally at a
high level, but in order for the economic relations to be
manifested, especially in the trade turnover, I think that a number
of things need to be done. At the same time, it is necessary to
rediscover the existing potential. It is true that the joint
generation of electricity produced from alternative energy sources
and export to Europe through the bottom of the Black Sea will
contribute to the trade turnover between the two countries,” the
expert emphasized.
He added that the trade turnover between the two countries
increased year-on-year and this year it could hit record. The
economist also shared the figures on mutual investment in both
countries.
“During the first 8 months of this year, the trade turnover
between Azerbaijan and Georgia exceeded $612, and this trend
suggests that the turnover will exceed $900m by the end of the
year. Besides, Georgia has invested $279 for 815 total investment
activities in Azerbaijan, and in turn, Azerbaijan has invested
$3. This means that Azerbaijan invested 12 times more in
Georgia,” Amirov noted.
He also touched upon the possibility of Armenia joining this
process by concluding a peace treaty with Azerbaijan and expressed
that Armenia will get a huge benefit.
“As for Armenia, I think that Armenia will join this process by
signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan because it has no
alternative. There is a great need for Armenia to act in the 3+3
(Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia + Turkiye, Iran, Russia) format, and
if not, there is a great need for the development of trilateral
relations between Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia. Because Armenia
shares big border areas with these countries. I believe that joint
participation in international projects will bring great dividends
for Armenia. I hope that Armenia will appreciate this fact” Eldaniz
Amirov concluded.
MENAFN09102023000195011045ID1107213381
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.