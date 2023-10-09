Israeli ambassador pledges to demolish Hamas ‘savages’

(MENAFN) Gilad Erdan, Israel's representative at the United Nations, has declared a resolute intent to eradicate the Palestinian militant group Hamas, unequivocally ruling out any possibility of engaging in negotiations with the organization. Prior to an extraordinary session of the United Nations Security Council convened on Sunday, Erdan characterized Hamas as a "genocidal Islamist terror organization," drawing parallels between it, Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), and al-Qaeda.



In an unyielding statement, Erdan declared, "The era of reasoning with these savages is over." He emphasized that the time has come to eliminate the terrorist infrastructure of Hamas entirely, ensuring that such atrocities are never repeated. Erdan accused Hamas of perpetrating "blatant documented war crimes" during its assault on southern Israel. He further drew a grim parallel between the ongoing escalation and the Holocaust, highlighting that "hundreds of Jews were massacred in cold blood" during the attack.



Erdan's assertive stance reflects Israel's unwavering commitment to neutralize the threat posed by Hamas, a group it views as a significant security concern. The envoy's strong words underscore the gravity of the situation and the urgency with which Israel intends to address it. By categorizing Hamas alongside notorious extremist groups, Erdan signals Israel's uncompromising approach towards combating what it perceives as a dangerous and hostile force.



The Israeli envoy's forceful address to the United Nations amplifies the gravity of the conflict and underscores the country's determination to protect its citizens. Erdan's call for the obliteration of Hamas' terror infrastructure reflects a deep-seated resolve to ensure the safety and security of Israel and its populace. The comparison to historical atrocities serves to emphasize the severity of the current situation, as Israel grapples with the immediate challenges posed by the ongoing conflict.



MENAFN09102023000045015687ID1107213380