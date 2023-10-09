Tesla continues price reductions in US, marking seventh adjustment in 2023

(MENAFN) Tesla, the world's leading electric car manufacturer, has announced yet another round of price reductions for its vehicles in the United States. This marks the seventh time this year that the Texas-based company has taken steps to lower its prices. Various factors have contributed to these consistent price cuts, reflecting the company's dynamic approach to the electric vehicle market.



In this latest move, Tesla has reduced the prices of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the US by up to 4.2 percent, as indicated on its official website. The base and long-range versions of the Model 3 now come with price reductions of USD1,250, bringing their new prices to USD38,990 and USD45,990, respectively. Meanwhile, the performance model of the Model 3 has seen a price reduction of USD2,250, resulting in a new price of USD50,990.



For the Model Y, both the long-range and performance variants have been subject to a price reduction of USD2,000, setting their new prices at USD48,490 and USD52,490, respectively. Interestingly, the rear-wheel-drive version of the Model Y, reintroduced this week, remains priced at USD43,990.



These price adjustments underscore a significant trend in Tesla's pricing strategy. Notably, the standard Model 3 has seen its price decrease by approximately 17 percent since the beginning of this year, while the long-range option for the Model Y has experienced a reduction of over 25 percent in its price.



Furthermore, this price reduction for the Model 3 coincides with the impending deliveries of its revamped standard version, expected to commence in the fourth quarter. Tesla, however, opted not to alter the prices of its top-tier Model S and Model X vehicles, indicating a selective approach to pricing adjustments within its product lineup.



Tesla's frequent price cuts reflect its proactive stance in the electric vehicle market, where competition is intensifying. These adjustments aim to make Tesla's electric cars more accessible to a wider range of consumers and demonstrate the company's commitment to remaining a leader in the industry.

