Azerbaijan Allocates Funds For Road Construction In Siyazan - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. A total of 8.8 million manat ($5.18 million) has been allocated for the construction of the Siyazan-Dagh Gushchu-Arzikush road in the Siyazan district, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a corresponding decree.

На строительство дороги в Сиязане выделены 8,8 миллиона манатов - Распоряжение

БАКУ /Trend – На строительство дороги в Сиязане выделены 8,8 миллиона манатов.

Как передает в понедельник Trend , 9 октября соответствующее распоряжение подписал Президент Азербайджанской Республики Ильхам Алиев.

Новость обновляется