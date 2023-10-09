Azerbaijan Allocates Funds For Road Construction In Siyazan - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. A total of 8.8
million manat ($5.18 million) has been allocated for the
construction of the Siyazan-Dagh Gushchu-Arzikush road in the
Siyazan district, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed
a corresponding decree.
Will be updated
----------------
На строительство дороги в Сиязане выделены 8,8 миллиона манатов
- Распоряжение
БАКУ /Trend – На строительство дороги в Сиязане выделены 8,8
миллиона манатов.
Как передает в понедельник Trend , 9 октября соответствующее распоряжение подписал
Президент Азербайджанской Республики Ильхам Алиев.
Новость обновляется
