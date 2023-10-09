Azerbaijani Company And Individual Entrepreneur Granted Yevlakh Agropark Residency (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. O BAĞ LLC and
private entrepreneur Mirsahib Samadov have been granted residency
in the Yevlakh Pilot Agropark, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil
Jabbarov wrote on "X" (Twitter), Trend reports.
"These residents are planning to establish intensive orchards
with a total investment of 301,300, covering an area of 35.4
hectares. The initiative is expected to create permanent employment
opportunities for eight individuals and seasonal jobs for 30
others," he said.
Currently, 51 agro-parks are being established in 32 districts
of Azerbaijan. A total of 34 agro-parks specialize in crop
production, 14 in crop and livestock production, one in animal
husbandry, and two in the processing industry. Of these, 44 have
already started their activities, while others are undergoing
design or construction work.
