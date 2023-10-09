Congresswoman requests probe into origin of US arms utilized by Hamas

(MENAFN) Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a thorough investigation into the source of United States-made weaponry utilized by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in its ongoing attacks against Israel. Greene emphasized the need for collaboration between the United States and Israel to trace the origins of these weapons. She suggested that some of the arms employed by Hamas might have originated from Ukraine or Afghanistan, underlining the importance of tracking their serial numbers to establish their provenance.



Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the congresswoman urged for a concerted effort to scrutinize any United States weapons employed by Hamas in their attacks on Israel. Greene raised the possibility that these arms may have been sourced from both Afghanistan and Ukraine. It is worth noting that as of now, no concrete evidence has surfaced to substantiate these assertions. However, an unverified video circulating online features a Hamas militant expressing gratitude to Ukrainians for the weaponry, showcasing an assortment of US-manufactured equipment, including a standard-issue M136 anti-tank grenade launcher.



The call for an inquiry into the origins of United States weaponry used by Hamas underscores the growing concerns surrounding the conflict in the Middle East. Representative Greene's plea for cooperation between the United States and Israel in this matter highlights the urgency of establishing transparency regarding these weapons. While the claims made by Greene remain unverified, the video depicting a Hamas militant with United States-made weaponry adds a layer of intrigue to the ongoing discussion. This investigation could potentially shed light on the intricate network of arms distribution in the region, providing crucial insights into the conflict's complexities.



