Earthquakes strike Western Afghanistan, leaving thousands dead, injured

(MENAFN) Tragedy struck western Afghanistan as a series of powerful earthquakes unleashed widespread destruction, causing immense human suffering. According to the Taliban administration, the seismic events that occurred on Saturday have claimed the lives of over 2,000 people and left more than 9,000 individuals injured. This reported death toll is significantly higher than initially estimated, as the Red Crescent had previously indicated a toll of 500 lives lost.



The epicenter of the earthquakes was located approximately 35 kilometers northwest of the city of Herat, with one of them registering a magnitude of 6.3, as confirmed by the US Geological Survey. The impact of these seismic events has been nothing short of catastrophic, leaving a trail of devastation in their wake.



Janan Sayeeq, the spokesperson for the Taliban's Ministry of Disasters, shared the grim statistics, revealing that 2,053 people had tragically lost their lives in the quakes, while an astounding 9,240 others were left injured. Additionally, these natural disasters have wreaked havoc on homes and infrastructure, with 1,329 houses either damaged or completely destroyed.



The situation on the ground remains dire, as numerous villages have been described as "completely flattened" by the tremors. This has led to many individuals being trapped under the rubble, intensifying the urgency of rescue and relief efforts.



The earthquake-induced devastation in western Afghanistan serves as a somber reminder of the vulnerability of regions prone to seismic activity. As rescue teams scramble to locate and assist survivors and communities grapple with the aftermath of the disaster, the focus will undoubtedly shift towards assessing the extent of the damage, providing humanitarian aid, and rebuilding shattered lives and communities.

