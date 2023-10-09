Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks With United Arab Emirates President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The call focused on developments on the Palestinian arena and efforts underway to stop the ongoing military escalation.

President El-Sisi and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed agreed on the importance of intensive coordination and consultations and of pushing forward diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing the escalation and violence, protecting civilians, sparing the blood and embarking on the path of achieving just, comprehensive and durable peace to reinforce security and stability in the region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.