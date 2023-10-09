Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets The Speaker Of The National Assembly Of South Korea

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the Speaker of the National Assembly of South Korea, Kim Jin-pyo. The meeting was attended by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Counselor Hanafy Gebaly, a number of members of the Korean Parliament, and the South Korean Ambassador in Cairo.

Spokesman for the Presidency Counselor Ahmed Fahmy said both sides confirmed the mutual appreciation of the close ties that unite the two friendly countries and lauded the development of bilateral relations recently, especially on the parliamentary level. They looked forward to further exploring the prospects of developing relations, especially with regard to joint economic cooperation.

The Speaker of the South Korean National Assembly noted that President El-Sisi's historic visit to Seoul in 2016 was a turning point in the course of relations between the two countries, resulting in the flow of Korean investments flow to Egypt, benefiting from the rapid and tangible development that Egypt has recently seen.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance the framework for bilateral cooperation in several sectors, especially on the parliamentary level, as well as ways to maximize Egypt's benefit from South Korea's rich experience in technological industries, as well as localizing various components of the transportation and green and renewable energy industries, and increasing the Egyptian component in the production process.

Both sides exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, including the developments of the current crisis on the Palestinian-Israeli level. There was agreement on the importance of working to prevent escalation, due to its serious implications for the humanitarian situation and the security and stability of the entire region. President El-Sisi stressed the need for the path of a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue to be based on the two-state solution, which would achieve security and stability for all peoples of the region.

