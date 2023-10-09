Owner of Facebook doesn’t comprehend new social media

(MENAFN) In the dynamic landscape of social media, where revenues face a decline and the industry grapples with commercial challenges, a crucial maxim emerges: Adapt or risk fading into obscurity, a fate reminiscent of MySpace. Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, defied expectations by introducing two new platforms amidst this shifting terrain. The move raised eyebrows, prompting speculation on whether it was a personal challenge to Elon Musk or a departure from the innovation that traditionally propels platform success. Regrettably, the outcomes fell short of expectations.



Meta, known for its consistent efforts to redefine the social media landscape under the leadership of the somewhat reserved Mark Zuckerberg, has always aimed to challenge established giants. Nevertheless, recent ventures, most notably Threads and WhatsApp Channels, have raised concerns about Meta's overall strategy and Zuckerberg's approach.



In this era of perpetual competition among social media contenders striving to challenge established industry leaders, Meta has been a prominent force. Led by Mark Zuckerberg, a figure who, while not known for his charisma, has been instrumental in reshaping the digital landscape. However, the recent foray into Threads and WhatsApp Channels has led to a reevaluation of Meta's direction and Zuckerberg's decision-making.



The industry, currently grappling with declining revenues and confronting pressing commercial hurdles, demands adaptability to stay relevant and avoid the fate that befell predecessors like MySpace. Meta's strategic move to introduce two new platforms amid this backdrop has ignited speculation. Was it a calculated move to outpace Elon Musk, or a departure from the innovative ethos that typically drives platform success? Unfortunately, the results have not lived up to expectations, raising questions about the direction of Meta's social media endeavors.



MENAFN09102023000045015687ID1107213369