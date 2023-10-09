Ministry, Mercy Corps Sign Deal To Train Olive Farmers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra) - Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat and Country Director of Mercy Corps in Jordan Darius Radcliffe on Monday signed an agreement to enhance the skills of olive farmers and support the agricultural extension sector.The memorandum aims to support the olive sector in facing climate change by training agricultural extension workers in soil health, organic fertilization, and supplementary irrigation, as well as training olive farmers.Hneifat emphasized the importance of maintaining a sustainable partnership with Mercy Corps across the agricultural sector to support the ministry's efforts in promoting sustainable agriculture through the completion of infrastructure and the rehabilitation of farmers. He also commended the organization for its "valuable" contributions to the agricultural industry.