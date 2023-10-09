Amir Appoints Communications Regulatory Authority President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued on Monday the Amiri decision No. 79 of 2023 appointing Eng. Ahmed Abdullah Al Muslimani as President of the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA).

The decision is effective starting from its date of issue, and is to be published in the official gazette.