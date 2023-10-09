Laptops Market Soars To $1.7 Billion In 2023, Anticipates 1.77% CAGR Till 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

High-Tech Ascendancy: Laptops Market Skyrockets to $1.7 Billion in 2023, Forecasts 1.77% CAGR through 2028.

- Resultfirst1309 FLAX MOSS COURT,, SAN JOSE CALIFORNIA 95120, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In 2023, the laptop market achieved revenue of US$1.7 billion in Canada, with an anticipated annual growth rate of 1.77% (CAGR 2023-2028). Notably, China leads the global market, with revenues reaching US$23,250.0 million in 2023. Considering the population, each person is estimated to contribute US$45.05 in revenue in 2023.Looking ahead to 2028, the workstation laptop market is expected to encompass 1.9 million units in volume, according to Statista - . In 2024, a modest volume growth of 0.6% is anticipated. Per capita, the average volume per person in the laptop market is predicted to be 0.1 pieces in 2023.The Canadian laptop market was valued at $4.6 billion in 2022. The report also predicts that the market will continue to rise in the coming years, reaching $5.2 billion by 2025. Based on these statistics, laptop sales during Thanksgiving 2022 were strong. However, it is difficult to say exactly how many laptops were sold or the total sales value without specific data.In addition to laptops, the total sale of tablets in Canada in 2023 is expected to be 1.5 million units, according to Statista. This represents a slight decline from the previous year, when 1.7 million tablets were sold. The decline is attributed to several factors, including the increasing popularity of smartphones and the saturation of the tablet market.In Canada, tablets remain popular despite declining sales, with more than half of households owning one. These versatile devices serve different purposes, such as productivity, entertainment, and education, and are favored by students and professionals. Tablets are designed to offer a larger screen in comparison to smartphones while being more portable than laptops.While the tablet market is expected to remain relatively stable in the near future, there is potential for growth in the education and enterprise sectors. Furthermore, introducing emerging technologies like 5G and augmented reality could boost tablet sales.In the Canadian laptop market, notebook laptops take the lead, closely followed by desktop laptops and convertible laptops. Windows is the preferred operating system, with macOS and Chrome OS following suit. The mobility and adaptability offered by laptops, especially notebook laptops, align with the demands of today's educational environments and modern work. Convertible laptops cater to users seeking seamless transitions between traditional laptops and tablet modes.Despite Windows dominating Canada's laptop operating system market, macOS and Chrome OS are gaining popularity, especially among students and creative professionals. The rich software ecosystem on these platforms contributes to their appeal. As the Canadian laptop market evolves, manufacturers will likely respond with innovations tailored to specific user preferences, such as improved battery life for travelers, enhanced performance for power users, and increased affordability for budget-conscious consumers. Ongoing innovation and the growing role of laptops in daily life will continue to shape the Canadian laptop market in the years ahead.In summary, the laptop and tablet markets in Canada and globally are poised for continued growth and transformation. While the tablet market remains robust despite declining sales, notebook laptops lead the way in consumer preferences, with Windows as the dominant operating system. As technology advances, including the emergence of 5G and augmented reality, both markets promise further innovation and adaptation to evolving consumer needs in the coming years.

Ruchi Pardal

Resultfirst

+1 888-512-1890

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube