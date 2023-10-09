Gazan citizens voice shock over extreme damage produced by Israeli reprisal

(MENAFN) As Israel's 'Iron Swords' operation commenced last Saturday, the Gaza Strip has witnessed unprecedented devastation, with over 400 sites either destroyed or severely damaged. The toll on human lives is equally devastating, with more than 300 Palestinians losing their lives, a substantial number of whom were innocent civilians. Additionally, close to 1,990 individuals have sustained injuries, painting a grim picture of the human cost of this conflict.



Among the witnesses to this tragic turn of events is Sanaa Kamal, a Gaza resident and local reporter, who has reported on numerous clashes between Israel and Palestinian military factions. However, Kamal admits that never before has she encountered such extensive destruction as what transpired on Sunday. This surge of devastation followed an incursion by dozens of Hamas militants into Israel's southern communities.



Official figures paint a somber picture of the toll on Gazan lives, revealing that over 500 individuals have lost their lives due to actions carried out by Palestinian militants. The wounded count is staggering, with over 1,900 people grappling with injuries, further highlighting the magnitude of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. Additionally, it is reported that Hamas, a group designated as terrorists by Israel, is holding around 100 individuals within Gaza, exacerbating the already dire situation.



The voices from within Gaza echo a profound sense of shock and sorrow as ordinary citizens grapple with the extensive damage inflicted by Israel's retaliatory measures. The impact on civilian infrastructure and the loss of innocent lives have left the community reeling, with many expressing disbelief at the scale of destruction witnessed. As the conflict continues to unfold, the need for humanitarian assistance and a sustainable resolution becomes ever more urgent, as the toll on human lives and the region's stability continues to mount.



